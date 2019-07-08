Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
Redmi K20 Pro and K20 teased on Flipkart ahead of 17 July launch event in India

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro could be the cheapest phone with a Snapdragon 855 chipset in India.

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 12:49:59 IST

Xiaomi has teased for some time now that it will be launching the Redmi K20 Pro device in India. Last month Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain had posted a teaser which said that India can expect the phone in six weeks. Now that the time is approaching for the launch, Flipkart has posted a teaser about the device which should mean that the K20-series will likely be exclusive to the e-commerce giant.

The Redmi K20 will be brought to India after its official unveiling in China today. Image: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

As per the post, the device will be launching in the country on 17 July and this date had been made official a few days ago on Xiaomi's Twitter handle. The teaser specifies that the device is going to come with a flagship processor, pop-up camera, in-display fingerprint scanner and AI triple cameras. There is no word whether there will be more than the two phones in the K20-series other than the K20 and K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro Specs

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

