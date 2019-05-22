tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K20 series — the company's first Redmi-branded flagship series — on 28 May in China and the leaks don't seem to stop.

While we've already heard that the Redmi flagship will arrive in two variants - Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro — a leaked document has now surfaced, revealing all key specifications of the phones.

This could have been any document, but the source here happens to be verified by Slashleaks, who're usually quite reliable.

The specs sheet was revealed on Facebook by a page named Redmi Italia, which claims that the Redmi K20 will be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series chipset. A Snapdragon 855 chipset will be seen only on the Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi is yet to confirm which variants of the Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro will be brought to India but our best guess is that the Redmi K20 Pro will arrive in India as the Poco F2.

If the leaked document is anything to go by, then the processor is the only bit of hardware that separates the K20 from the K20 Pro. Both the phones in the Redmi K20 series are said to feature 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED displays with an impressive 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's also Gorilla Glass 5 protection along with it.

For cameras, the Redmi K20 series is tipped to include a single pop-up camera on the front and triple rear cameras on the back. The rear-facing setup is said to comprise of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

On the front, the Redmi K20 phones will sport a 20 MP sensor for selfies. As per the leaked specs sheet, both phones will also sport 4,000 mAh battery units along with support for 27 W fast charging. On the software front, the phones are said to run Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin on top of Android 9 Pie.

The leaked specs sheet further reveals that the Redmi K20 phones will be available in three colours - flame red, glacier blue, and carbon fibre black. The phones are said to be available in two variants - 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage configurations for the Redmi K20 and two variants for the Redmi K20 Pro - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB base variant and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. Both phones will also feature in-display fingerprint scanners.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.