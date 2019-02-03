Sunday, February 03, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi CEO confirms that a Snapdragon 855-powered flagship is in the works

Nothing has been revealed apart from the fact that Redmi's flagship will feature a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

tech2 News Staff Feb 03, 2019 11:37:28 IST

Following the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in China early January, Xiaomi offshoot Redmi did mention the company's intent in launching an affordable flagship soon. The company's CEO Lu Weibing has now again confirmed that Redmi is well on-course to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone soon.

Taking to popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, the Redmi CEO posted a photograph of members at the company and himself at Xiaomi's R&D Institute in Shenzen. Lu added that his team discussed on the future of the brand and its upcoming devices. He said the discussion was particularly centered on the brand's upcoming Snapdragon 855 powered phone, as well as, a Pro variant of the Redmi Note 7.

Redmi CEO Lu Weibing with his team at Xiaomi's R&D Center in Shenzen. Image: Weibo

Redmi CEO Lu Weibing with his team at Xiaomi's R&D Center in Shenzen. Image: Weibo

There are no details revealed on either phone in the discussion yet, but the new post by the CEO does confirm that Redmi's flagship smartphone will feature Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC.

For Xiaomi fans awaiting the launch of the 48 MP camera featuring Redmi Note 7 in India, the company is yet to confirm a launch date yet. The company has confirmed that the phone will be brought to India but the question of when is yet to be tackled.

Redmi is yet to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China and the company is expected to launch both the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro in India by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

also see

Redmi India

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go to launch in India soon: Report

Jan 21, 2019

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 Pro likely to feature Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48 MP camera

Jan 19, 2019

Redmi Go

Xiaomi phone with Redmi Go moniker gets listed on NTBC certification in Thailand

Jan 22, 2019

Redmi X

Redmi X teaser poster hints at in-display fingerprint sensor, might debut next month

Jan 29, 2019

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 Pro could come soon with 6 GB RAM + 64, 128 GB storage variants

Jan 30, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 durability tested again, used as skates in new test video

Jan 22, 2019

science

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019