tech2 News Staff

Following the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in China early January, Xiaomi offshoot Redmi did mention the company's intent in launching an affordable flagship soon. The company's CEO Lu Weibing has now again confirmed that Redmi is well on-course to launch a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone soon.

Taking to popular Chinese social media platform Weibo, the Redmi CEO posted a photograph of members at the company and himself at Xiaomi's R&D Institute in Shenzen. Lu added that his team discussed on the future of the brand and its upcoming devices. He said the discussion was particularly centered on the brand's upcoming Snapdragon 855 powered phone, as well as, a Pro variant of the Redmi Note 7.

There are no details revealed on either phone in the discussion yet, but the new post by the CEO does confirm that Redmi's flagship smartphone will feature Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC.

For Xiaomi fans awaiting the launch of the 48 MP camera featuring Redmi Note 7 in India, the company is yet to confirm a launch date yet. The company has confirmed that the phone will be brought to India but the question of when is yet to be tackled.

Redmi is yet to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China and the company is expected to launch both the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro in India by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.