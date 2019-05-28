tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Flagship Killer 2.0 aka the Redmi K20 is expected to be officially unveiled at an event in Beijing, China at 11:30 am IST today.

The reason why the Redmi K20 is an important phone is because this will be the first time that we'll be seeing a Xiaomi flagship being launched under its budget-oriented Redmi banner. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The launch will be live streamed on the Xiaomi China website as well as on Redmi's official Weibo channel. However, do bear in mind that the live stream will likely happen in Mandarin which will make it quite difficult to follow.

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro: All we know so far

At the launch event, Redmi is expected to announce not one but two models of its new K series. There is the Redmi K20 and also the K20 Pro, wherein the K20 Pro is pitted as the flagship killer by Redmi. Coming first to the specs of the two devices, the Redmi K20 Pro is said to feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset while the K20 will have the recently launched Snapdragon 730 SoC. In terms of storage configurations, the K20 and K20 Pro should have 4/6 GB RAM and 6/8/12 GB RAM respectively.

Both the phones in the Redmi K20 series are said to feature 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED displays with an impressive 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's also Gorilla Glass 5 protection along with it.

For cameras, the Redmi K20 series is tipped to include a single pop-up camera on the front and triple rear cameras on the back. The rear-facing setup is said to comprise of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

On the front, the Redmi K20 phones will sport a 20 MP sensor for selfies. As per the leaked specs sheet, both phones will also sport 4,000 mAh battery units along with support for 27 W fast charging.

On the software front, the phones are said to run Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin on top of Android 9 Pie.

As per Xiaomi's official Weibo page, the device is seen to sport a red-coloured finish with yellow and purple overtones. Going by the leaked images there appears to be a colour shift on the phone's back depending on the light falling on it. The render also confirms that the device will come with a triple-camera setup which is aligned centrally with the Redmi branding. Another leaked photo on Weibo showed the retail packaging of the K20 Pro which confirms specs such as 4,000 mAh battery, 27 W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

