Redmi K20 'Flagship Killer 2.0' to launch in China tomorrow: All we know so far

Xiaomi is yet to confirm which variants of the Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro will be brought to India.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 17:29:48 IST

By this time we all know that Redmi is about to unveil its flagship device in China tomorrow, i.e. 28 May. The company has been calling it the Flagship Killer 2.0 with the K and 2.0 highlighted which is a nod to the name K20. On the eve of its launch, let's have a look at what we can expect from the device. We already have a pretty good idea about the K20 thanks to the barrage of leaks and renders, many of which the company has shared themselves.

Redmi K20 Flagship Killer 2.0 to launch in China tomorrow: All we know so far

Redmi K20. Weibo

Redmi K20 Specifications

At the launch event, Redmi is expected to announce not one but two models of its new K series. There is the Redmi K20 and also the K20 Pro, wherein the K20 Pro is pitted as the flagship killer by Redmi. Coming first to the specs of the two devices, the Redmi K20 Pro is said to feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset while the K20 will have the recently launched Snapdragon 730 SoC. In terms of storage configurations, the K20 and K20 Pro should have 4/6 GB RAM and 6/8/12 GB RAM respectively.

Both the phones in the Redmi K20 series are said to feature 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED displays with an impressive 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. There's also Gorilla Glass 5 protection along with it.

K20 Pro. Weibo

K20 Pro. Weibo

For cameras, the Redmi K20 series is tipped to include a single pop-up camera on the front and triple rear cameras on the back. The rear-facing setup is said to comprise of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

On the front, the Redmi K20 phones will sport a 20 MP sensor for selfies. As per the leaked specs sheet, both phones will also sport 4,000 mAh battery units along with support for 27 W fast charging.

On the software front, the phones are said to run Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin on top of Android 9 Pie.

As per Xiaomi's official Weibo page, the device is seen to sport a red-coloured finish with yellow and purple overtones. Going by the leaked images there appears to be a colour shift on the phone's back depending on the light falling on it. The render also confirms that the device will come with a triple-camera setup which is aligned centrally with the Redmi branding. Another leaked photo on Weibo showed the retail packaging of the K20 Pro which confirms specs such as 4,000 mAh battery, 27 W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Redmi K20 pricing and availability in India

Xiaomi is yet to confirm which variants of the Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro will be brought to India but our best guess is that the Redmi K20 Pro will arrive in India as the Poco F2. The fact that Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India head, has tweeted about the phone more-or-less confirms the arrival of the device in the country.

If the title Flagship Killer 2.0 is anything to go by, then we should definitely see the Redmi K20 Pro priced well below the Rs 48,999 price tag of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The K20 is expected to come to India at a starting price of Rs 23,000 as indicated by another leaked poster that showed the device priced at 2,299 CNY (approx Rs 23,000) in China.

