Redmi Go launch highlights: Xiaomi announces the Redmi Go for Rs 4,499 and Mi Pay

tech2 News StaffMar 19, 2019 13:09:26 IST

The Xiaomi Redmi Go is being promoted with the hashtag 'Aapki Nayi Duniya'.

Redmi Go has launched in India today for a price of Rs 4,499 and it will start selling from 22 March. This will be Xiaomi's first Android Go model to come to India. The phone has already debuted in the Philippines in January.

Redmi Go

The phone is being promoted with the hashtag 'Aapki Nayi Duniya' which can be translated to 'Your New World'.

The phone will offer over 20 regional languages and a Hindi speaking Google Assistant. Also, the phone will come with expandable storage.

The phone comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. On the processor front, we see that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 425 SoC.

The Redmi 5A, launched last year also came with the same chipset. Being an Android Go phone the Redmi Go has 1 GB of RAM and about 8 GB of internal storage which will be expandable to 128 GB.

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Thanks for joining us for this LIVE blog. Hope to see you again soon!

  • 13:05 (IST)

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Redmi Go Price, availability

    Redmi Go starts at Rs 4,499 and sales start from this Friday on 22 March.

  • 12:57 (IST)

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Redmi Go Camera

    The phone has an 8 MP rear camera which has 11 scene recognition modes.The phone can record 1080p FHD videos. On the front we see a 5 MP camera.

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Redmi Go Display, Battery

    The phone has a 5-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also has the Night Light feature to let you read comfortably in the night. There is also an ambient display support which lets you respond to messages without opening the phone. The phone comes with a 3,000 mAh battery which can give up to 10 days of standby time.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Internals and language.

    Inside the phone there is the option of expanding the storage to 128 GB. The phone also has a separate dual-SIM slot. The phone also supports 20 plus regional languages. Google Assistant will support Hindi and Hinglish as well.

  • 12:47 (IST)

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Android Go

    The phone has 1 GB of RAM and therefore Xiaomi has partnered with Google to put the Android Go platform on the device. This makes the device more compatible and faster even though storage and memory is less.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Redmi Go announced

    Xiaomi has launched its first Android Go smartphone in India and it will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC.

  • 12:39 (IST)

  • 12:32 (IST)

  • 12:31 (IST)

  • 12:25 (IST)

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Mi Pay announced

    Xiaomi launches Mi Pay based UPI service in India and has access to 120 banks.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Xiaomi manufacturing speed is nuts!

    The company will make three phones per second with the new plant going live. Soon enough 99 percent of smartphones will be made in India.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Xiaomi announces 7th manufacturing plant in India

    This plant will be made in association with Flex. It is a million square miles and it is not only a smartphone manufacturing plant but also other gadgets as well.

  • 12:09 (IST)

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Manu Kumar Jain will make three announcements today

    As usual Xiaomi brags about the biggest brand in smartphones, smart TVs and power banks.

  • 12:04 (IST)

  • 12:03 (IST)

    We are about to begin!

    Who else is excited about the #AapkiNayiDuniya budget smartphone?

  • 11:57 (IST)

  • 11:53 (IST)

    The launch begins at 12.00 PM

    All you need to know about the device and also how to watch the live stream is in the link below.

    Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Redmi Go smartphone launch in India

    The Redmi Go is going to be the first Android Go smartphone to launch in India. It is expected to be priced at Rs 4,000.

