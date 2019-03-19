13:06 (IST)
13:05 (IST)
13:04 (IST)
Redmi Go Price, availability
Redmi Go starts at Rs 4,499 and sales start from this Friday on 22 March.
12:57 (IST)
12:57 (IST)
Redmi Go Camera
The phone has an 8 MP rear camera which has 11 scene recognition modes.The phone can record 1080p FHD videos. On the front we see a 5 MP camera.
12:53 (IST)
Redmi Go Display, Battery
The phone has a 5-inch HD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also has the Night Light feature to let you read comfortably in the night. There is also an ambient display support which lets you respond to messages without opening the phone. The phone comes with a 3,000 mAh battery which can give up to 10 days of standby time.
12:50 (IST)
Internals and language.
Inside the phone there is the option of expanding the storage to 128 GB. The phone also has a separate dual-SIM slot. The phone also supports 20 plus regional languages. Google Assistant will support Hindi and Hinglish as well.
12:47 (IST)
12:46 (IST)
Android Go
The phone has 1 GB of RAM and therefore Xiaomi has partnered with Google to put the Android Go platform on the device. This makes the device more compatible and faster even though storage and memory is less.
12:44 (IST)
Redmi Go announced
Xiaomi has launched its first Android Go smartphone in India and it will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC.
12:39 (IST)
12:32 (IST)
12:31 (IST)
12:25 (IST)
12:21 (IST)
Mi Pay announced
Xiaomi launches Mi Pay based UPI service in India and has access to 120 banks.
12:14 (IST)
Xiaomi manufacturing speed is nuts!
The company will make three phones per second with the new plant going live. Soon enough 99 percent of smartphones will be made in India.
12:12 (IST)
Xiaomi announces 7th manufacturing plant in India
This plant will be made in association with Flex. It is a million square miles and it is not only a smartphone manufacturing plant but also other gadgets as well.
12:09 (IST)
12:05 (IST)
Manu Kumar Jain will make three announcements today
As usual Xiaomi brags about the biggest brand in smartphones, smart TVs and power banks.
12:04 (IST)
12:03 (IST)
11:57 (IST)
11:53 (IST)
The launch begins at 12.00 PM
All you need to know about the device and also how to watch the live stream is in the link below.
Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live
11:45 (IST)
