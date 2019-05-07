tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has been teasing a flagship phone for some time now. CEO Lu Weibing had already teased a couple of details regarding the phone which said that the Redmi flagship will run on the Snapdragon 855 platform and that it will have a 48 MP camera, like the one seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review). Now it appears we have a launch date for the smartphone as well.

As per the Weibo account of Tang Mu, General Manager of Xiaomi Smart Hardware Division, the Redmi flagship could be coming out on 13 May. Redmi will also launch 'one more thing' but it's not clear what this 'one more thing' could be. Speculations suggest that this could be a smart home device, which would be part of the wider eco-system of products by Xiaomi.

Earlier, on his official Weibo page, Weibing has shared a photo which he says has been taken with a 48 MP camera and previous leaks have also said that the new Redmi flagship will come with a 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP triple-camera setup.

As per a report by GizmoChina Lu Weibing had earlier confirmed via a Weibo post from his personal handle that the phone will not be called Redmi X, stating that the phone in question will sport a better name.

Xiaomi also recently teased an image of a Redmi smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera which led us to believe that this could very well be the Snapdragon 855-powered flagship being discussed.

