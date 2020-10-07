Wednesday, October 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi to launch two new audio products in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Redmi will launch TWS earbuds and its first neckband style earphones today at the event.


tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2020 10:46:00 IST

Redmi is all set to host a Redmi Beat Drop event in India today at 12.30 pm, where it will launch two new products under the audio category. An Amazon teaser has confirmed that the audio products will be available for purchase today itself at 12.30 pm. In the event invite, Redmi hinted that it may launch TWS earbud and a neckband style earphones today. It is expected that the earbuds will succeed the first-generation Redmi Earbuds S that launched recently at a price of Rs 1,799.

Redmi to launch two new audio products in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch it live

Redmi Beat Drop event will start at 12.30 pm

Redmi Beat Drop event: How to watch it live

The event will start at 12.30 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below to watch the event live.

Redmi earbuds expected specifications and features

Going by the company tweets, Redmi will launch its first neckband style earphones in India today. A company tweet also confirmed that both TWS earbuds and the neckband will be splash-proof.


In addition to this, both products might come with noise cancellation. The TWS earbuds are likely to carry forward the 12-hour battery life from its previous generation.

The neckband style earphones will compete with the likes of OnePlus Z Wireless earbuds, Oppo Enco M31 and more.

To recall, Xiaomi recently launched Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Speakers in India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Earbuds S

Redmi Earbuds S with up to 12 hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,799

May 26, 2020
Redmi Earbuds S with up to 12 hours battery life launched in India at Rs 1,799
True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 2,000: Redmi Earbuds S, pTron Bassbuds Urban Review Snapshots

TWS Earbuds Review

True Wireless Earbuds under Rs 2,000: Redmi Earbuds S, pTron Bassbuds Urban Review Snapshots

Sep 03, 2020
Redmi K20 Pro and K20 teased on Flipkart ahead of 17 July launch event in India

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro and K20 teased on Flipkart ahead of 17 July launch event in India

Jul 08, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 1S, Redmi Note may join Mi 3 in India on July 15

Xiaomi Redmi 1S, Redmi Note may join Mi 3 in India on July 15

Jul 13, 2014
Xiaomi manages to sell 5 million units of the Redmi 5A; base variant price is now Rs 5,999

NewsTracker

Xiaomi manages to sell 5 million units of the Redmi 5A; base variant price is now Rs 5,999

Mar 12, 2018
Redmi 6 series to launch today: Here is when and where to watch the event live

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 series to launch today: Here is when and where to watch the event live

Sep 05, 2018

science

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Black Holes

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Oct 06, 2020
Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Oct 06, 2020
One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Journal Access

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Oct 02, 2020
SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Starlink Internet

SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Oct 01, 2020