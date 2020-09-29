Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Xiaomi is hosting its annual Smarter Living event today. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching three new products today. One will be Xiaomi's first smartwatch, which is expected to be called Mi revolve. Xiaomi says it will also unveil its next-generation fitness band, which will likely be the Mi Band 5. And a recent post on Xiaomi's own website also confirmed that the company will launch its first-ever smart speaker at the event today.

Xiaomi will be live streaming the event, which you can tune in to at 12 pm today. Here's how you can watch the event live.

Mi Revolve smartwatch expected specifications

Reports suggest that the purported Mi Revolve will a rebranded Mi Watch Color that debuted in China recently. Going by the specs of Mi Watch Color, Mi Revolve might feature a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 14-day battery life and over 110 watch faces.

In terms of features, the smartwatch is expected to come with a sleep tracker, continuous heart rate monitor, VO2 monitor, 10 sports mode and stress monitor. It is likely to come with 5ATM water resistance.

Mi Band 5 expected specifications Xiaomi's new fitness band Mi Band 5 has already debuted in China. Mi Band 5 is expected to feature a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display. It might come with 11 workout modes and over 100 watch faces. Mi Band 5 is likely to come with features like continuous heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker and more. In terms of battery, just like Mi Revolve, the fitness band is also likely to offer up to 14-day battery life. According to a tipster Ishan Agrawal, the new fitness band might be priced at Rs 2,999 in India.

Xiaomi smart speaker expected specifications

The company has remained quite tight-lipped when it comes to the smart speaker. Going by the company's microsite, the smart speaker will have a cylindrical shape and its controls will be placed on the top. It will be available in a black colour option.