12:50 (IST)
Mi Smart Bulb White unveiled in India
The bulb can be paired with the Mi Home app. It can also be paired with Google Home app and the Amazon Echo app. It will be available starting today on mi.com and is priced at Rs 499.
tech2 News StaffSep 29, 2020 13:07:42 IST
Xiaomi has launched Mi Smart Speaker, Mi Smart Bulb, Mi Athleisure Shoes, Mi Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser.
12:50 (IST)
Mi Smart Bulb White unveiled in India The bulb can be paired with the Mi Home app. It can also be paired with Google Home app and the Amazon Echo app. It will be available starting today on mi.com and is priced at Rs 499.
12:47 (IST)
Mi Smart Speaker is priced in India at Rs 3,999 It will be available for purchase starting 1 October on Flipkart and Mi.com. On the purchase of Mi Smart Speakers, customers will also get a free annual subscription of the Gaana app.
12:45 (IST)
Mi Smart Speaker also understands Hindi commands and responds in Hindi as well
12:44 (IST)
Mi Smart Speaker can play music from Gaana, Spotify and YouTube Music
12:42 (IST)
The Mi Smart Speaker is powered by Google Assistant
12:42 (IST)
The Mi Smart Speaker features Wi-Fi connectivity This means it can be connected to a phone, tab, PC or laptop.
12:40 (IST)
The Mi Smart Speaker features a front-firing 12 W speakers with a 63.5 mm driver
12:39 (IST)
The Mi Smart Speaker features a touch panel on the top
12:38 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker debuts in India It features a metal mesh design and matte finish. It has an Amazon Echo-like LED ring on the top for indicators.
12:35 (IST)
Xiaomi has also announced the new Mi Automatic Soap dispenser The dispenser senses your hands in less than 1.25 seconds. It can hold 300 ml of soap. It is priced at Rs 999 and comes with a free liquid soap pouch. It will be available starting today.
12:33 (IST)
Xiaomi has also announced new Mi Athleisure shoes The shoes have a shock-absorbing EVA sole, a honeycomb mesh design. The shoes can be used during a run or for home workouts. The shoes are priced at Rs 1,499, and will be available for purchase on mi.com and Amazon starting today, 29 September.
12:31 (IST)
Mi Smart Band 5 has been launched at Rs 2,499 It will be available for purchase on Amazon and mi.com starting 1 October.
12:29 (IST)
The Mi Smart Band can be synced with the Mi Fit app The band is compatible with both Android and iOS.
12:29 (IST)
Mi Smart Band 5 also tracks menstruation cycles and sends monthly reminders
12:28 (IST)
The Mi Smart Band 5 also tracks your stress levels It also tracks 24-hour sleep cycles.
12:27 (IST)
Mi Smart Band 5 features Personal Activity Intelligence It tracks all your activities and workouts and allots your PAI points.
12:26 (IST)
Mi Smart Band 5 features 11 workout modes It also comes with automatic activity detection.
12:25 (IST)
Mi Band 5 sports magnetic charging It is water resistant up to 50 m.
12:24 (IST)
Mi Band 5 comes in five colour options
12:23 (IST)
Mi Band 5 lets you customise watch faces You can also click a picture on your phone and use it as a watch face on the band.
12:22 (IST)
Mi Smart Band 5 sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED display It has a brightness level of 450 nits.
12:21 (IST)
Now turn for the Mi Smart Band 5!
12:18 (IST)
Mi Watch Revolve announced in India at Rs 10,999 The watch will be available for its first sale on 6 October. Xiaomi has also announced an introductory offer, wherein customers buying the watch till Diwali will be able to purchase it for Rs 9,999.
12:14 (IST)
Xiaomi claims that the Mi Watch Revolve can offer up to two weeks of battery life
12:13 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve can be used with the Xiaomi Wear app The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.
12:12 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve is waterproof up to 50m
12:11 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve also indicates VO2 levels – cardivascular health
12:10 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve will show your energy and stress level
12:09 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve comes with Firstbeat Motion Algorithm The algorithm helps you track your fitness and wellbeing such as heart rate tracking, activity tracking, stress level tracking, and even energy level tracking.
12:07 (IST)
Mi Watch Revolve sports an AMOLED display The display of the watch offers up to 450 nits brightness. It also comes with an Always-on display feature. The display is scratch resistant and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.
12:04 (IST)
The Mi Watch Revolve comes in a black and silver colour variants The watch has detachable straps and Xiaomi will also offer choices of a bunch of straps for the Mi Watch Revolve.
12:03 (IST)
Xiaomi is debuting in the smartwatch segment in India today The company unveils the new Mi Watch Revolve
12:02 (IST)
Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain is addressing the live stream Xiaomi says that over 300 million users have an IoT product by the company, all over the world.
12:01 (IST)
The event is now live...
11:46 (IST)
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020: What to expect? At the event today, Xiaomi is expected to unveil its first-ever smartwatch and smart speaker, along with the next-generation Mi Band.
11:06 (IST)
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2021 Xiaomi is hosting its annual Smater Living event today, where it will launch its first-ever smartwatch, smart speaker, and the next generation of it Mi fitness band. Stay tuned for all the updates from the event.
Xiaomi is hosting its annual Smarter Living event today. The event is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm. The company has already confirmed that it will be launching three new products today. One will be Xiaomi's first smartwatch, which is expected to be called Mi revolve. Xiaomi says it will also unveil its next-generation fitness band, which will likely be the Mi Band 5. And a recent post on Xiaomi's own website also confirmed that the company will launch its first-ever smart speaker at the event today.
Xiaomi will be live streaming the event, which you can tune in to at 12 pm today. Here's how you can watch the event live.
Reports suggest that the purported Mi Revolve will a rebranded Mi Watch Color that debuted in China recently. Going by the specs of Mi Watch Color, Mi Revolve might feature a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display. It is likely to come with 14-day battery life and over 110 watch faces.
In terms of features, the smartwatch is expected to come with a sleep tracker, continuous heart rate monitor, VO2 monitor, 10 sports mode and stress monitor. It is likely to come with 5ATM water resistance.
The company has remained quite tight-lipped when it comes to the smart speaker. Going by the company's microsite, the smart speaker will have a cylindrical shape and its controls will be placed on the top. It will be available in a black colour option.
