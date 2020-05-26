FP Trending

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Earbuds S in India, two weeks after it launched Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in the country. Redmi Earbuds S cost Rs 1,799 and are more affordable than the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, which are priced at Rs 4,499.

Earbuds S are IPX4-rated for water resistance and each bud weighs 4.1g. The earphones can run for four hours per charge and up to 12 hours, when combined with the additional charges provided by the charging case. The dimensions of earbuds are 2.67 cm x 1.64 cm x 2.16 cm.

Drumroll..

Make some noise for the pricing!#RedmiEarbudsS is priced at Rs 1799 Incomparable isn't it? Excited much? RT!#NoStringsAttached pic.twitter.com/lrEO7rNT7S — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 26, 2020



The device is only available in black and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Each bud has a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 43 mAh. The Redmi Earbuds S take approx 1.5 hours to fully charge. They offer a wireless range of 10 m (in an obstacle-free environment).

The charging case has dimensions of 6.2 cm x 4 cm x 2.72 cm and has a battery capacity is 300 mAh. The case charges completely in approximately two hours.

The Earbuds S support all Android, iOS, Mac OS and Windows devices with Bluetooth compatibility. Pairing involves taking out the buds from the charging case simultaneously and waiting for 2–3 seconds. This causes the earbuds to automatically connect with each other. Turn on the Bluetooth on the device to be connected, and when the indicator of the left or right earbud slowly blinks white, search for ‘Redmi Earbuds S’ on the device.

On the other hand, the True Wireless Earphones 2 offer up to 14 hours of battery life and will provide up to 4 hours of usage by a single charge. They support LHDC and feature Bluetooth v5.0. True Wireless Earphones 2 come with dual noise cancellation mics.