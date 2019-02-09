Saturday, February 09, 2019 Back to
Redmi apparently mocks Samsung's Galaxy M-series with AnTuTu score comparisons

The Redmi Note 7 runs on the Snapdragon 660 SoC while the M20 runs on the Exynos 7904 processor.

tech2 News Staff Feb 09, 2019 13:00:57 IST

The Redmi Note 7 at this time could be considered as the most hotly anticipated phone in the Indian market. This will be the very first device that comes under the Redmi brand of products which separated from Xiaomi in January. The Chinese smartphone maker knocked out Samsung from the top of the budget smartphone market and the latter has come out to reclaim its spot with the M-series budget smartphones. However, Redmi is having none of it.

Samsung M20.

Redmi India has mocked the Galaxy M-series in a tweet just says "The 'M'ic drop moment when you realise #ԀW8ᔭ will outperform! #MiPowerd". The "M'ic" is obviously a smart dig at the M-series smartphone from Samsung. The graph in the tweet depicts a graph which shows the AnTuTu scores of #48MP Redmi Note 7 and an unknown device. The Note 7 has an AnTuTu score of 14300 while the unknown phone has a score of 12,300. The letter M underneath the lower score shows that the phone in question is likely the Galaxy M20.

The Redmi Note 7, already announced in China, runs on the Snapdragon 660 SoC while the M20 runs on the 1.8GHz Exynos 7904 processor. While on paper the Snapdragon 660 does look to be the faster chipset, we will reserve our judgement till we review both the device. On a related note, smartphone makers are known to cheat on benchmarks so it is best to make a choice once you have used the phone. The Redmi Note 7 is likely making its way to India soon.

