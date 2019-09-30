tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A in India on 25 September. The highlight of the smartphone is its massive 5,000 mAh battery which is an unusual for a smartphone under the Rs 7,000 price segment. Starting today, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform.

Redmi 8A pricing and availability

Redmi 8A comes in two RAM variants. The one with 2 GB RAM is priced at Rs 6,499 and the higher variant with 3 GB RAM will cost you at Rs 6,999. Both variants come with 32 GB internal storage. Redmi 8A can be purchased Midnight Black, Ocean Blue or a Sunset Red colour.

Redmi 8A specifications and features

As for specifications and features, Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ 'Dot Notch' display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and up to 3 GB of RAM. Redmi 9A is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the display and it is splash-proof.

In terms of camera, there is a single rear camera setup at the back that has a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The rear panel of the Redmi 8A comes with an 'Aura Wave Grip Design' that not only increases grip over the phone, it's completely resistant of fingerprint marks.

The Redmi 8A supports wireless FM which means that you don't need to connect your earphones or headsets to be able to listen to music over FM radio. The smartphone comes with 18 W fast charging support with a 10 W charger in the box and houses a whopping 5,000 mAh battery. It has a Type-C port for charging and data transfer.