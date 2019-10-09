Wednesday, October 09, 2019Back to
Redmi 8 to launch in India today at 11 am: How to watch the livestream

Redmi 8 will feature a dual-camera setup at the back, will be scratch and splash resistant.


tech2 News StaffOct 09, 2019 09:30:17 IST

In a tweet on Tuesday, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain revealed that Redmi India will be launching the Redmi 8 smartphone in India today. Redmi 8 is believed to be a higher variant of the recently unveiled Redmi 8A. The Redmi 8 launch is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

Redmi 8: How to watch the livestream

Xiaomi will be livestreaming the launch event on its own website. There is also a dedicated landing page for the Redmi 8 launch on Flipkart, where the launch livestream will be shown.

Redmi 8: All we know so far

Thanks to all the teasers by Redmi India so far, we already know that the Redmi 8 will feature a dual-camera setup at the back, will be scratch and splash resistant, and it will come with something called 'Battery Camera Action'. Since it's an upgrade for the Redmi 8A, which comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, a large battery capacity can also be expected from the Redmi 8.

Redmi India has also teased a mirror-finish design on the Redmi 8. The same teaser also reveals that the Redmi 8 will sport a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Redmi 8: Expected specifications

Another recent report by 91Mobiles revealed that the Redmi 8 will likely feature a dot notch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 pixels resolution and 320p screen density. Further, it will reportedly come in two RAM variants one with 3 GB and the other with 4 GB. The report also revealed that the Redmi 8 might come with polycarbonate glass and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Latter is missing on the Redmi 8A.

The Redmi 8 is also expected to run on Android 9 Pie and might be powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU.

