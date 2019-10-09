11:25 (IST)
Redmi 8 uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It also comes with dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot.
Oct 09, 2019 11:21:39 IST
Redmi 8 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the rear.
Redmi 8: Expected specifications From what the recent leaks suggest, Redmi 8 will likely feature a dot notch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 pixels resolution and 320p screen density. The smartphone will reportedly come in two RAM variants — 3 GB and 4 GB. The Redmi 8 is also expected to run on Android 9 Pie. It is believed to be powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset, which will be paired with Adreno 505 GPU.
Xiaomi has also teased that the Redmi 8 will have a mirror-like finish at the back Redmi 8 has also been teased to sport a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The recently launched Redmi 8A comes only with a Face Unlock feature.
Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi 8 for a few days now We now know that the phone will be splash and scratch resistance and it will feature a large battery.
Redmi 8 livestream starts at 11 am The Redmi 8 launch livestream will begin at 11 am and the webcast can be viewed on Xiaomi's own website or on a dedicated landing page on Flipkart .
Redmi 8 will be Redmi 8A's big sister The upcoming Redmi 8 is believed to be a higher variant of Redmi 8A which was launched in India last month. Redmi 8A's highlight was a 5,000 mAh battery in the sub-Rs 7,000 segment, and a similarly high battery capacity can also be expected on the Redmi 8.
Redmi 8 comes in three colour variants
Redmi 8 carries on the K20 series' aura design, and will be available in a red, blue and a black colour variant.
Redmi 8 comes with support for up to 18W charging
The charging adapter in the box is a 10W one.
Redmi 8 comes with a Type-C USB charger
Redmi 8 comes with both Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor
Redmi 8 comes with 5,000 mAH battery
Redmi 8's camera comes with AI scene detection and a dedicated Pro mode
Redmi 8 sports a 12 MP + 2MP AI dual-camera setup
The smartphone uses Sony IMX636 image sensor.
The event is now live!
Xiaomi India's Head of Marketing Anuj Sharma has taken over the stage. He says that during the Diwali sale, Xiaomi sold over 5.3 million devices, of which 3.8 million devices were smartphones.
...still waiting for the livestream to begin!
Below is the Redmi 8 launch livestream video:
Redmi 8: Expected specifications
From what the recent leaks suggest, Redmi 8 will likely feature a dot notch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 pixels resolution and 320p screen density. The smartphone will reportedly come in two RAM variants — 3 GB and 4 GB. The Redmi 8 is also expected to run on Android 9 Pie. It is believed to be powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset, which will be paired with Adreno 505 GPU.
Xiaomi has also teased that the Redmi 8 will have a mirror-like finish at the back
Redmi 8 has also been teased to sport a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The recently launched Redmi 8A comes only with a Face Unlock feature.
A design that mirrors you and security at your fingertips, #Redmi8 is sure to take your breath away.— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) October 7, 2019
Arriving on 9th Oct.
RT if you are excited to see the #BatteryCameraAction
Know More: https://t.co/nsALpVdb13 pic.twitter.com/EoT0seSsDR
Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi 8 for a few days now
We now know that the phone will be splash and scratch resistance and it will feature a large battery.
Mi fans, we are set to launch #Redmi8 tomorrow! 🤩— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 8, 2019
This beautiful device is protected by the industry-best durability features.
I spot:
📱 GG_ and
📱 _2_ protection.
Easy to guess isn't it? 😎 RT and comment if you know the answers. 🔄#Xiaomi ♥️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/SHlb5V9ckg
Redmi 8 livestream starts at 11 am
The Redmi 8 launch livestream will begin at 11 am and the webcast can be viewed on Xiaomi's own website or on a dedicated landing page on Flipkart.
Redmi 8 will be Redmi 8A's big sister
The upcoming Redmi 8 is believed to be a higher variant of Redmi 8A which was launched in India last month. Redmi 8A's highlight was a 5,000 mAh battery in the sub-Rs 7,000 segment, and a similarly high battery capacity can also be expected on the Redmi 8.
Hello guys, welcome to the liveblog for the Redmi 8 launch.
After launching the Redmi 8A in India last month, Xiaomi is now set to release the higher variant in the series — the Redmi 8. The Redmi 8's launch event begins at 11 am today, and it will be livestreamed on Xiaomi's own website and on a dedicated landing page on Flipkart.
Redmi India has been teasing the Redmi 8 for a few days now, and thanks to these tidbits, we already know that the smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup at the back, will be scratch and splash resistant, and it will come with something called 'Battery Camera Action'. Since it's an upgrade for the Redmi 8A, which comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, a large battery capacity can also be expected from the Redmi 8.
Redmi India has also teased a mirror-finish design on the Redmi 8. The same teaser also reveals that the Redmi 8 will sport a fingerprint sensor at the back.
A recent report by 91Mobiles revealed that the Redmi 8 will likely feature a dot notch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,520 pixels resolution and 320p screen density. Further, it will reportedly come in two RAM variants one with 3 GB and the other with 4 GB. The Redmi 8 is also expected to run on Android 9 Pie and might be powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU.
