Redmi 7A vs Galaxy M10 vs Realme C2 vs Nokia 2.2: An entry-level spec war

The Redmi 7A has a few cool things going for it such as the capable budget SoC Snapdragon 439 chipset.

Kshitij PujariJul 04, 2019 15:52:59 IST

Xiaomi has announced the Redmi 7A budget-smartphone in the Indian market at Rs 5,999 and will be available for purchase starting 11 July.  This device happens to be the successor of the vastly successful budget smartphone Redmi 6A and the device will be available on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi 7A.

This budget smartphone comes with a capable Snapdragon 439 chipset and will be available in a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB variant and a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage option. As for the display, you get a 5.45-inch LCD unit with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. At the back sits a single 12 MP camera, while selfies are handled by a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode.

While on a budget, the Indian market has exploded with all kinds of smartphones under Rs 7,000. Popular amongst them are the Galaxy M10, Nokia 2.2 and the Realme C2 (Review). Let's see how the recently launched Redmi 7A compares with these budget smartphones. Keep in mind that this is by no means a detailed comparison since we have not reviewed the device. So, let's have a look at how the 7A fares in a spec comparison.

Smartphone Redmi 7A Realme C2 Galaxy M10 Nokia 2.2
Display Size (inch) 5.45 6.1 6.22 5.71
Resolution (pixels) 720 x 1440 720 x 1560 720 x 1520 720 x 1520
Pixel Density (PPI) 295 282 269 295
Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD
Dimensions(mm) 146.3 x 70.4 x 9.6 154.3 x 73.7 x 8.5 155.6 x 75.6 x 7.7 146 x 70.6 x 9.3
Weight (gm) 165 166 163 153
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Snapdragon 439 Helio P22 Exynos 7870 Helio A22
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Quad-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 6x1.45 GHz Cortex A53 8 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 8 X 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
RAM 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB 16, 32 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB
Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass Accelerometer, proximity, compass Accelerometer, proximity Accelerometer, proximity
Primary Camera 12 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP 13 MP, f/1.9 + 5 MP, f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2
Optical Image Stabilization
Camera Array Single Dual Dual Single
Autofocus System AF PDAF PDAF AF
Secondary Camera 5 MP 5 MP 5 MP 5 MP
Video Capture 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Bixby Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2
NFC
Infrared
Fingerprint Scanner
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type microUSB microUSB microUSB microUSB
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 3,000 mAh
Fast charging
Colors Matte Black, Morning blue, Matte Blue, Matte Gold Diamond Black, Diamond Blue Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black Steel, Tungsten Black
Prices in India Starts at Rs 5,999 Starts at Rs 5,999 Starts at Rs 6,999 Starts at Rs 6,999

Verdict

The Redmi 7A has a few things going for it such as the capable budget SoC Snapdragon 439 chipset and also the fact that it has a big 4,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy M10 pulls ahead with its dual-camera setup and also a bigger display. Nokia 2.2 has a lead in the software department thanks to its clean stock Android UI, while the Realme C2 takes the cake for its eye-catching and innovative design. All the smartphones in this comparison have something that's going for them so stay tuned for our review of the Redmi 7A, which will delve into the finer details of the device and compare it more thoroughly with the competition.

