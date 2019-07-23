tech2 News Staff

The sale for Xiaomi's newly launched Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi 7A (Review) will kick off today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and Mi Home stores in addition to the Mi.com site. These budget smartphones are priced between 10k-20k bracket and are packed with good camera features. Both these devices were launched in India earlier this month.

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A price and offers

The Chinese manufacturer had launched its Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this month. It comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and sits alongside the existing variants that begin with the base 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant (priced at Rs 13,999) and the top-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage (priced at Rs 16,999). It is available in Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, and Space Black colour variants.

On the purchase of Redmi Note 7 Pro you will get Jio cashback offer where you will get double data benefit on the prepaid recharge of Rs 198 and above. If you are an Airtel customer, you will also get up to 1, 120 GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calls on recharging with Rs 249 or Rs 349 plan for the first 10 months.

Coming to Redmi 7A, it comes in two storage variants—the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model is priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,199. The smartphone will come in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Glue, and Matte Black.

Xiaomi has announced that all customers purchasing the Redmi 7A in the month of July, will get a cashback of Rs 200. This means, if you buy the Redmi 7A this month, the 2 GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 5,799 and the 3 GB RAM variant will cost Rs 5,999.

You will get a cashback of Rs 2,200 with 125 GB of additional data on Reliance Jio. Here you will get 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each which you can use on MyJio app. You can use these vouchers to recharge with Rs 249 or Rs 349 plan.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications and features

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor. A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4. Here's a link to our detailed review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, in case you want to know more about the phone.

Redmi 7A specifications and features

Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations.

They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port. On the rear, it has a 12 MP IMX 486 camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock.

The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. Redmi 7A is also the first in the A-series to be splash proof. The phone also features wireless FM Radio.

