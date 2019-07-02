tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today quietly launched a new variant of its popular Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone, just days after the company decided to take its existing 6 GB variant of the phone off open sale.

The new variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro arrives with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and sits alongside the existing variants that begin with the base 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant (priced at Rs 13,999) and the top-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage (priced at Rs 16,999).

Redmi Note 7 Pro 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant: Price, first sale and launch offers

The new 6 GB RAM variant with 64 GB of storage has been priced at Rs 15,999 and will be available for purchase on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 12 pm tomorrow. This, however, will be a flash sale which does mean that you'll have to be on your toes if you want to stand a chance of landing one.

Launch offers on the phone include up to 1,120 GB of high-speed 4G data along with unlimited voice calling benefits specifically for Airtel customers. Reliance Jio subscribers, on the other hand, can avail double data benefits on prepaid recharges of Rs 198 and above.

On popular demand! Introducing the 6GB+64GB variant of the #RedmiNote7Pro. 😎 Goes on sale tomorrow at 12PM on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @flipkart. #48MPCameraBeast RT if you plan to get one. 😍 pic.twitter.com/puTp5j41PL — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 2, 2019

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Specifications and features

Coming now to the specifications, the phone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dot Notch LTPS in-cell display. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by the all-new Snapdragon 675 SoC from Qualcomm.

In the optics department, the phone comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

A 3.5 mm headphone jack, type-C port, IR blaster and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back are present. Also, for the first time, a smartphone from the Redmi series will feature a USB-C port.

The phone features a massive 4,000 mAh battery offering 20 percent longer standby time than before and it supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.

Here's a link to our detailed review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, in case you want to know more about the phone.

