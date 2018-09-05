Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 09:08 IST

Redmi 6 series to launch today: Here is when and where to watch the event live

After the launch the phones are scheduled to go on sale exclusively on Amazon from 2 pm, today

Xiaomi India is set to launch a lineup of Redmi 6 series phones at 12.30 pm in New Delhi, today.

It is expected to launch three phones, today, namely—the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and the Redmi 6 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi fans and smartphone enthusiasts can look up for updates about the new launches on their Facebook and Twitter pages, and for the livestream, you can head here. You can also keep an eye on for live blog on Tech2 for the launch.

After the launch the Redmi 6 series phones are scheduled to go on sale exclusively on Amazon from 2 pm, today.

Dubbed “Desh ke naye smartphones”, as per posters and promotions around the phone, we are expecting three phones. Some salient features expected from them are facial unlock, dual VoLTE standby, and a notch. These features are expected to be quite an upgrade from the Redmi 5 series phones launched in 2017.

To give a short gist about the phones, the Redmi 6A is expected to come with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage and a 5.45-inch display which is an upgrade from the Redmi 5A phone launched last year.

The Redmi 6 is expected to come in two variants, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB of internal storage.

And lastly, the Redmi 6 Pro which was launched globally as the Xiaomi MiA2 Lite will come with a 5.84-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Three variants of the device are expected to launch—3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

