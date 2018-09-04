Xiaomi has been gradually peeling off the layers and slowly feeding us the specs and design features of the Redmi 6 series. The phone... oops! phones are set to be unveiled on 5 September around 2 pm at an event in New Delhi.

The phone is claimed to be an Amazon Exclusive as it gets listed on Amazon's website. There is also an option to get notified about the launch event on Amazon's page.

The last teaser tweeted out by the company itself is about the phones being equipped with face unlock. Also, the phones are said to come with dual VoLTE's support.

The three phones that are speculated to be launched are the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi Pro.

Aapka face, aapka password! #DeshKeNayeSmartphones arriving on 5th September. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/5WiPijesV8 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 3, 2018

The Redmi 6 line-up has already been launched in China so the specifications of the phone are no mystery.

Here's a refresher of the specifications for the three phones:

Redmi 6A

The phone is said to come with a 5.45-inches display, powered by an Helio A22 chipset.

It has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The rear camera is expected to have a 13 MP single camera with a 5 MP selfie camera.

As the teaser mentions the phone might come with an AI-aided face unlock feature as a biometric login option but doesn't come with a fingerprint scanner, unlike the other phones.

The phone is also said to be packed with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 6

The Redmi 6 is also said to feature the same display size as the Redmi 6A, but it differs completely in its internal functionalities.

It is said to arrive with a MediaTek Helio P22 chip with storage options of 3 GB + 32 GB and a 4 GB + 64 GB.

There is a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera. Also, the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

The phone is said to be running MIUI 10 and includes a 3,000 mAh battery.

Redmi 6 Pro

The phone will sport a notch and is said to get a 5.84-inch 19:9 display.

The smartphone has been launched in China in three variants which include a 3 GB + 32 GB variant, 4 GB + 32 GB variant and 4 GB + 64 GB variant in various vibrant colours like Flame Red, Cherry Blossom Powder, Gold, Stone Black and Blue.

The Redmi 6 Pro sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and Xiaomi has thrown in a large, 4,000 mAh battery into the smartphone.

The phone also gets an AI-enabled dual-camera setup comprising of a primary 12 MP sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor. There is an 8 MP camera on the front.

These phones are speculated to fall under the budget to mid-range section. Now let's see whether these phones turn out to be "Desh Ke Naye Smartphones".