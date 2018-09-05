tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 14:40 IST
Xiaomi's Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro launched in India at an event in New Delhi.
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is slated to launch three phones namely — Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 pm, today.
Out of the three Redmi phones, the Redmi 6 and 6A were launched in China in June, earlier this year and seem to have finally arrived in the subcontinent. Apart from the Redmi 6 and 6A, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 6 Pro, which was launched globally as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in Madrid.
The Redmi 6 is expected to sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and will pack a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.
We can expect two variants of the device — a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.
The second smartphone slated to launch is a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant of Redmi 6A, which will sport a taller display than the Redmi 5A at 5.45-inches.
And last is the Redmi 6 Pro. Its display stands at 5.84-inch with a 19:9 aspect ratio. We can expect three variants of the device, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.
13:47 (IST)
Quick Recap of things -The Xiaomi Redmi 6A has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 (an introductory price for the first two months) -Goes on sale on 19 September on Amazon and Mi.com -Redmi 6 launched at Rs 7,999 (an introductory price for the first two months) -Goes on sale on 11 September on Flipkart and Mi.com -Redmi 6 Pro launched starting at Rs 10,999 -Goes on sale on 11 September on Flipkart and Mi.com
13:36 (IST)
Price Time! — Redmi 6 Pro priced starting at Rs 10,999 3 GB + 32 GB — Rs 10,999 4 GB + 64 GB — Rs 12,999 12 pm on 11 September on Flipkart and Mi.com
13:35 (IST)
Redmi 6 Pro to be available from 11 September at Rs 10,999 onwards
13:33 (IST)
Price Time! — Redmi 6 priced starting at Rs 7,999 (introductory for first two months) 3 GB + 32 GB — Rs 7,999 3 GB + 64 GB — Rs 9,499 12 pm on 10 September exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com
13:31 (IST)
Price Time! — Redmi 5A starts at an unbelievable price of Rs 5,999 (only for the first two months) 2 GB + 16 GB — Rs 5,999 2 GB + 32 GB — Rs 6,999 (introductory price) Sales to begin on 19 September, exclusively on Amazon and Mi.com.
13:21 (IST)
Redmi 6 Pro Camera Specs 12 MP+ 5 MP dual AI cameras Same setup as the super impressive Redmi Note 5 Pro Sony IMX 458 sensor AI Portrait Mode EIS 5 MP AI front Camera AI Selfie Portrait Mode
13:19 (IST)
Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12 MP + 3 MP rear dual camera setup
13:11 (IST)
3,000 mAh battery on the Redmi 6 Similar to the Redmi 6A, the phone gets a 3,000 mAh battery Xiaomi adds that the Redmi 6 also gets Face Unlock And a dedicated microSD card slot Dual VoLTE + Dual Standby
13:06 (IST)
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Camera Specification — AI Dual-cameras on a budget! 12MP + 5MP primary camera setup 1.25 micron size pixels Features AI Portrait Mode EIS for Videos Shot at 1080p 30fps AI Front Camera for Selfies
13:06 (IST)
Redmi 6 is powered by a 12nm octa-cote Helio P22 processor.
13:00 (IST)
The Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch HD display Redmi 6 comes in four colour variants.
12:59 (IST)
Redmi 6A Camera features — Electronic Image Stabilisation on an entry-level smartphone The Redmi 6A gets a single 13 MP primary camera 5 MP front camera EIS for HD video shot with the rear camera AI Beautify 4.0 Phase Detection Autofocus
12:55 (IST)
Redmi 6A aka 'Desh ka Naya smartphone' comes with a brush metallic finish It comes in black, gold, rose gold and blue colour variant.
12:55 (IST)
Face Unlock on an entry- level phone? The Redmi 6A gets Xiaomi's software-based face unlock feature which we've seen on a bunch of devices so far. The phone runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android Oreo.
12:50 (IST)
Redmi 6A design features Brushed metal finish 18:9 aspect ratio display which is up from the regular 16:9 Variants: Black, Gold, Rose Gold Blue
12:49 (IST)
Xiaomi announces Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro in India Xiaomi India announces three phones. These are Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro.
12:48 (IST)
First up — Redmi 6A The successor to last year's super popular Redmi 5A is here.
12:38 (IST)
We are at the Redmi launch event at New Delhi. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the Xiaomi India launch.
12:17 (IST)
Xiaomi will launch three smartphones today Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and what we hear will called the Redmi 6 Pro, today. Moreover, these phones have been dubbed "Desh ke Naye smartphones". So will they prove to be "Desh ke naye smartphones"? Well, it is yet to be seen.
Redmi 6 series phones launched at introductory prices
Price Time! — Redmi 6 Pro priced starting at Rs 10,999
3 GB + 32 GB — Rs 10,999
4 GB + 64 GB — Rs 12,999
12 pm on 11 September on Flipkart and Mi.com
Redmi 6 Pro to be available from 11 September at Rs 10,999 onwards
Redmi 6 launched at Rs 7,999 onwards; available from 10 September
Price Time! — Redmi 6 priced starting at Rs 7,999 (introductory for first two months)
3 GB + 32 GB — Rs 7,999
3 GB + 64 GB — Rs 9,499
12 pm on 10 September exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com
Redmi 6A launched at Rs 5,999 onwards.
Price Time! — Redmi 5A starts at an unbelievable price of Rs 5,999 (only for the first two months)
2 GB + 16 GB — Rs 5,999
2 GB + 32 GB — Rs 6,999 (introductory price)
Sales to begin on 19 September, exclusively on Amazon and Mi.com.
Redmi 6 is customised with a pyrolytic graphite sheet
Ultra slim case for all Redmi 6 series phones
Xiaomi takes care of the camera bump on the back by packing in a silicon cover themselves
Redmi 6 Pro to store a massive 4,000 mAh battery
The #Redmi6pro also has a massive 4,000 mah battery. And has fingerprint and face unlock features. pic.twitter.com/8j4KQHvFat— Tech2 (@tech2eets) September 5, 2018
The Redmi 6 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset
Unlike the Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6, Xiaomi has reverted to a Qualcomm-powered chip.
Same chip as the Y2.
14 nm Octa-Core chip clocked at 2.0 GHz
Redmi 6 Pro runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset
Redmi 6 Pro Camera Specs
12 MP+ 5 MP dual AI cameras
Same setup as the super impressive Redmi Note 5 Pro
Sony IMX 458 sensor
AI Portrait Mode
EIS
5 MP AI front Camera
AI Selfie Portrait Mode
Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12 MP + 3 MP rear dual camera setup
Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch display
.@XiaomiIndia #Redmi6pro is targetted at the power users with it's dual-camera and two day battery. It features a 5.84-inch display, and an aluminium body. pic.twitter.com/6PRFELacU7— Tech2 (@tech2eets) September 5, 2018
And finally! — The notch bearing Redmi 6 Pro!
Gold, Blue, Black and Red variants
Aluminum build
5.84-inch HD+ display
Notch (Which can be hidden in the software if you hate it like we do)
Redmi 6 Pro launched in four colour variants
MIUI 10 to arrive soon
The Redmi 6 will ship with MIUI 9.6 based on Android Oreo.
But we are promised an Android Oreo 8.1 MIUI 10 update very soon.
Why no mention of Android Pie though? :(
Redmi 6 features a 5 MP front-facing camera
3,000 mAh battery on the Redmi 6
Similar to the Redmi 6A, the phone gets a 3,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi adds that the Redmi 6 also gets Face Unlock
And a dedicated microSD card slot
Dual VoLTE + Dual Standby
Redmi 6 supports facial unlock and a fingerprint sensor
Xiaomi's Redmi 6 packs a 3,000 mAh battery
Redmi 6 features a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 chip
Octa-core 12 nm chip
Clocked at 2.0 GHz
Xiaomi goes on to claim that it is the only phone in the segment to feature a 12nm chip.
Redmi 6 is 30 percent better than Redmi 5 in performance
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Camera Specification — AI Dual-cameras on a budget!
12MP + 5MP primary camera setup
1.25 micron size pixels
Features AI Portrait Mode
EIS for Videos Shot at 1080p 30fps
AI Front Camera for Selfies
Redmi 6 is powered by a 12nm octa-cote Helio P22 processor.
Xiaomi Redmi 6 boasts of a 12 MP + 5 MP rear dual camera setup
.@XiaomiIndia #Redmi6 sport a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera, with AI Portrait mode. pic.twitter.com/QAAyUEBN62— Tech2 (@tech2eets) September 5, 2018
Next up — Redmi 6
Anuj Sharma, CMO Xiaomi India takes stage to talk about the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6 Pro.
13:00 (IST)
The Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch HD display
Redmi 6 comes in four colour variants.
Redmi 6A Camera features — Electronic Image Stabilisation on an entry-level smartphone
The Redmi 6A gets a single 13 MP primary camera
5 MP front camera
EIS for HD video shot with the rear camera
AI Beautify 4.0
Phase Detection Autofocus
Redmi 6A comes with 13 MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
The front-facing camera comes with an AI-based computing system.
Redmi 6A aka 'Desh ka Naya smartphone' comes with a brush metallic finish
It comes in black, gold, rose gold and blue colour variant.
Face Unlock on an entry-level phone?
The Redmi 6A gets Xiaomi's software-based face unlock feature which we've seen on a bunch of devices so far.
The phone runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android Oreo.
Redmi 6A supports face unlock and a dual nano SIM + microSD card slot.
No change in battery size tho!
We would have loved a bigger battery but sadly were stuck with a 3,000 mAh unit on the Redmi 6A
Redmi 6A features a Helio A22
12nm chip which translates to better battery on paper
Quad-Core
Clocked at 2.0 GHz
Redmi6A is powered by Helio A22 processor and a 3,000mAh battery
Redmi 6A design features
Brushed metal finish
18:9 aspect ratio display which is up from the regular 16:9
Variants: Black, Gold, Rose Gold Blue
Xiaomi announces Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro in India
Xiaomi India announces three phones. These are Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro.
First up — Redmi 6A
The successor to last year's super popular Redmi 5A is here.
Xiaomi's head of Online sales, Raghu Reddy takes stage
Raghu says that 4 of the 5 highest selling phones in India in Q2 of 2018 were Redmi smartphones. Hence the focus on the Redmi brand.
Teasers reveal a phone with a notch
Xiaomi and Redmi's teasers of the launch reveal that at least one of the three smartphones launched today will feature a notch. Perhaps the Mi A2 Lite in a new avatar?
We are at the Redmi launch event at New Delhi.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from the Xiaomi India launch.
Launch delayed to 12:40 pm
We think the pressure of launching three smartphones at a time is getting to Xiaomi. We hope they don't delay things further.
