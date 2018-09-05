Wednesday, September 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 September, 2018 14:40 IST

Redmi 6 series launch highlights: Redmi 6A, 6 and 6 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi's Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro launched in India at an event in New Delhi.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is slated to launch three phones namely — Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 pm, today.

Out of the three Redmi phones, the Redmi 6 and 6A were launched in China in June, earlier this year and seem to have finally arrived in the subcontinent. Apart from the Redmi 6 and 6A, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 6 Pro, which was launched globally as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in Madrid.

Redmi 6 series is slated to launch at 12.30 pm, today.

The Redmi 6 is expected to sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and will pack a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

We can expect two variants of the device — a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The second smartphone slated to launch is a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant of Redmi 6A, which will sport a taller display than the Redmi 5A at 5.45-inches.

And last is the Redmi 6 Pro. Its display stands at 5.84-inch with a 19:9 aspect ratio. We can expect three variants of the device, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

highlights

read more

  • 13:47 (IST)

    Quick Recap of things

    -The Xiaomi Redmi 6A has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 (an introductory price for the first two months)
    -Goes on sale on 19 September on Amazon and Mi.com

    -Redmi 6 launched at Rs 7,999 (an introductory price for the first two months)
    -Goes on sale on 11 September on Flipkart and Mi.com

    -Redmi 6 Pro launched starting at Rs 10,999
    -Goes on sale on 11 September on Flipkart and Mi.com

  • 15:41 (IST)

    Here where you can read our first impressions of the Redmi 6 Pro

    https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomi-redmi-6-pro-first-impressions-we-might-have-another-winner-on-our-hands-5114151.html

  • 13:50 (IST)

    That's all for our live blog today. Thanks for joining!

    Do read our first impressions of the Redmi 6 Pro which is already up on our site and find all the juice details of all three phones in the link down below.
     https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/xiaomi-redmi-6a-6-6-pro-launched-in-india-at-rs-5999-rs-7999-and-rs-10999-5117111.html

  • 13:43 (IST)

    What's up with Xiaomi's pricing structure though?

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Redmi 6 series phones launched at introductory prices

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Price Time! — Redmi 6 Pro priced starting at Rs 10,999

    3 GB + 32 GB — Rs 10,999
    4 GB + 64 GB — Rs 12,999

    12 pm on 11 September on Flipkart and Mi.com

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Redmi 6 Pro to be available from 11 September at Rs 10,999 onwards

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Redmi 6 launched at Rs 7,999 onwards; available from 10 September

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Price Time! — Redmi 6 priced starting at Rs 7,999 (introductory for first two months)

    3 GB + 32 GB — Rs 7,999
    3 GB + 64 GB — Rs 9,499

    12 pm on 10 September exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Redmi 6A launched at Rs 5,999 onwards.

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Price Time! — Redmi 5A starts at an unbelievable price of Rs 5,999 (only for the first two months)

    2 GB + 16 GB — Rs 5,999
    2 GB + 32 GB — Rs 6,999 (introductory price)

    Sales to begin on 19 September, exclusively on Amazon and Mi.com. 

  • 13:29 (IST)

    Redmi 6 is customised with a pyrolytic graphite sheet

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Ultra slim case for all Redmi 6 series phones
     

    Xiaomi takes care of the camera bump on the back by packing in a silicon cover themselves

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Redmi 6 Pro to store a massive 4,000 mAh battery

  • 13:23 (IST)

    The Redmi 6 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset
    Unlike the Redmi 6A and the Redmi 6, Xiaomi has reverted to a Qualcomm-powered chip.
    Same chip as the Y2.
    14 nm Octa-Core chip clocked at 2.0 GHz
     

  • 13:23 (IST)

    Redmi 6 Pro runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Redmi 6 Pro Camera Specs

    12 MP+ 5 MP dual AI cameras
    Same setup as the super impressive Redmi Note 5 Pro
    Sony IMX 458 sensor
    AI Portrait Mode 
    EIS

    5 MP AI front Camera
    AI Selfie Portrait Mode

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Redmi 6 Pro sports a 12 MP + 3 MP rear dual camera setup

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Redmi 6 Pro features a 5.84-inch display

  • 13:17 (IST)

    And finally! — The notch bearing Redmi 6 Pro!

    Gold, Blue, Black and Red variants
    Aluminum build
    5.84-inch HD+ display
    Notch (Which can be hidden in the software if you hate it like we do)

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Redmi 6 Pro launched in four colour variants

  • 13:13 (IST)

    MIUI 10 to arrive soon
    The Redmi 6 will ship with MIUI 9.6 based on Android Oreo.
    But we are promised an Android Oreo 8.1 MIUI 10 update very soon.
     

    Why no mention of Android Pie though? :(

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Redmi 6 features a 5 MP front-facing camera

  • 13:11 (IST)

    3,000 mAh battery on the Redmi 6
    Similar to the Redmi 6A, the phone gets a 3,000 mAh battery 
    Xiaomi adds that the Redmi 6 also gets Face Unlock 
    And a dedicated microSD card slot
    Dual VoLTE + Dual Standby

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Redmi 6 supports facial unlock and a fingerprint sensor

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Xiaomi's Redmi 6 packs a 3,000 mAh battery

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Redmi 6 features a 12nm MediaTek Helio P22 chip

    Octa-core 12 nm chip
    Clocked at 2.0 GHz
    Xiaomi goes on to claim that it is the only phone in the segment to feature a 12nm chip.
     

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Redmi 6 is 30 percent better than Redmi 5 in performance

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Camera Specification — AI Dual-cameras on a budget!

    12MP + 5MP primary camera setup
    1.25 micron size pixels
    Features AI Portrait Mode
    EIS for Videos Shot at 1080p 30fps
    ​AI Front Camera for Selfies

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Redmi 6 is powered by a 12nm octa-cote Helio P22 processor.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 boasts of a 12 MP + 5 MP rear dual camera setup

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Next up — Redmi 6

    Anuj Sharma, CMO Xiaomi India takes stage to talk about the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6 Pro.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    The Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch HD display

    Redmi 6 comes in four colour variants.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Redmi 6A Camera features — Electronic Image Stabilisation on an entry-level smartphone
     

    The Redmi 6A gets a single 13 MP primary camera
    5 MP front camera
    EIS for HD video shot with the rear camera
    AI Beautify 4.0
    Phase Detection Autofocus

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Redmi 6A comes with 13 MP rear camera and 5MP front camera

    The front-facing camera comes with an AI-based computing system.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Redmi 6A aka 'Desh ka Naya smartphone' comes with a brush metallic finish

    It comes in black, gold, rose gold and blue colour variant.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Face Unlock on an entry-level phone?
    The Redmi 6A gets Xiaomi's software-based face unlock feature which we've seen on a bunch of devices so far.
    The phone runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android Oreo.

  • 12:53 (IST)

    Redmi 6A supports face unlock and a dual nano SIM + microSD card slot.

  • 12:53 (IST)

    No change in battery size tho!

    We would have loved a bigger battery but sadly were stuck with a 3,000 mAh unit on the Redmi 6A

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Redmi 6A features a Helio A22 

    12nm chip which translates to better battery on paper
    Quad-Core
    Clocked at 2.0 GHz

  • 12:51 (IST)

     Redmi6A is powered by Helio A22 processor and a 3,000mAh battery

  • 12:51 (IST)

    The phone isn't out yet, but fans are already excited...

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Redmi 6A design features
     

    Brushed metal finish
    18:9 aspect ratio display which is up from the regular 16:9
    Variants: Black, Gold, Rose Gold Blue

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Xiaomi announces Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro in India

    Xiaomi India announces three phones. These are Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    First up — Redmi 6A

    The successor to last year's super popular Redmi 5A is here.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Xiaomi's head of Online sales, Raghu Reddy takes stage
    Raghu says that 4 of the 5 highest selling phones in India in Q2 of 2018 were Redmi smartphones. Hence the focus on the Redmi brand.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Teasers reveal a phone with a notch
    Xiaomi and Redmi's teasers of the launch reveal that at least one of the three smartphones launched today will feature a notch. Perhaps the Mi A2 Lite in a new avatar?

  • 12:38 (IST)

    We are at the Redmi launch event at New Delhi.

    Stay tuned for all the live updates from the Xiaomi India launch. 

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Launch delayed to 12:40 pm
    We think the pressure of launching three smartphones at a time is getting to Xiaomi. We hope they don't delay things further.

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Xiaomi will launch three smartphones today

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and what we hear will called the Redmi 6 Pro, today. Moreover, these phones have been dubbed "Desh ke Naye smartphones". So will they prove to be "Desh ke naye smartphones"? Well, it is yet to be seen. 

    • read more


