Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is slated to launch three phones namely — Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro at an event in New Delhi at 12.30 pm, today.

Out of the three Redmi phones, the Redmi 6 and 6A were launched in China in June, earlier this year and seem to have finally arrived in the subcontinent. Apart from the Redmi 6 and 6A, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 6 Pro, which was launched globally as Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in Madrid.

The Redmi 6 is expected to sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and will pack a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

We can expect two variants of the device — a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB of internal storage and a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The second smartphone slated to launch is a 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant of Redmi 6A, which will sport a taller display than the Redmi 5A at 5.45-inches.

And last is the Redmi 6 Pro. Its display stands at 5.84-inch with a 19:9 aspect ratio. We can expect three variants of the device, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.