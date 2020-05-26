tech2 News Staff

Redmi is set to host a launch event today in China where it will unveil Redmi 10X smartphone series with 5G connectivity and Redmi X TV. There is no confirmation if these products will make their way to India anytime soon.

The event will begin at 11.30 am IST today and the livestream might be available on Weibo or Xiaomi China website.

Redmi 10X series expected specifications

A Weibo post by Redmi suggested that Redmi 10X is likely to come in blue, purple, golden, and white colour variants. The post also revealed that Redmi 10X might feature a quad-camera setup at the back. The four cameras are expected to pack in a rectangular camera module.

As per a report by Gizmochina, Redmi 10X series is likely to include a base and a Pro model. The base model is expected to feature a 6.57-inch OLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The report adds that the smartphone might offer 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It is likely to house a 4,420 mAh battery. In terms of camera, it is expected to come with a 16 MP front camera and a quad-camera setup at the back.

Redmi X TV expected specifications

Lu Weibing, Xiaomi CEO, confirmed via a Weibo post that Redmi will launch three smart TVs at the launch event- Redmi TV X50, X55, and X65. These TVs will come in three screen sizes that include 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

Redmi also confirmed that the TV will come with an 8-unit subwoofer audio system and will also sport four 12.5 W speakers.

According to a previous report, the Redmi X TV series will feature 4K panels on all models. The televisions are expected to come with a 60Hz refresh rate display and 85 percent NTSC (National Television Standards Committee) wide color gamut.