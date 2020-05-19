Tuesday, May 19, 2020Back to
Redmi to unveil three smart TVs and Redmi 10X series on 26 May in China: All we know

Redmi 10X might offer 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage along with a 4,420 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffMay 19, 2020 14:12:18 IST

Redmi is all set to host a launch event in China on 26 May where it will unveil a handful of products including Smart TVs and a 5G handset. Lu Weibing, Xiaomi CEO, has now confirmed that Redmi will launch three smart TVs at the launch event.

As per a Weibo post by Lu Weibing Redmi will unveil Redmi TV X50, X55, and X65 on 26 May and they will come in three screen sizes that include 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

Redmi to unveil three smart TVs and Redmi 10X series on 26 May in China: All we know

Redmi 10X

In addition to this, in another Weibo post by Redmi revealed that the company will also launch 5G-enabled Redmi 10X smartphone along with the TVs. The post suggested that the smartphone is likely to come in blue, purple, golden, and white colour variants. The post also revealed that Honor 10X is likely to feature a quad-camera setup at the back. The four cameras are expected to pack in a rectangular camera module.

As per a report by Gizmochina, Redmi 10X series is likely to include a base and a Pro model. The base model is expected to feature a 6.57-inch OLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The report adds that the smartphone might offer 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It is likely to house a 4,420 mAh battery. In terms of camera, it is expected to come with a 16 MP front camera and a quad camera setup at the back.

To recall, Xiaomi is all set to unveil MIUI 12 software update globally at 5.30 pm IST on 19 May. The update is expected to come with features like AI calling, Dark Mode 2.0, and more.

