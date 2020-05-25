FP Trending

Xiaomi will launch its latest smart TV series in China tomorrow (26 May). The company has recently teased its Redmi X TV on microblogging website Weibo, revealing more about the specifications.

According to a post shared by Redmi X TV, the device will come with an 8-unit subwoofer audio system. The smart TV will also sport four 12.5 W speakers.

The post claims that Redmi X TV will give theatre-like audio experience when it comes to sound quality.

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Redmi X TV series will feature 4K panels on all models. The televisions are expected to come with a 60Hz refresh rate dislplay and 85 percent NTSC (National Television Standards Committee) wide color gamut.

Furthermore, the Redmi Smart TV in the series might also feature MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for smoother content playback.

Last week, Xiaomi CEO Lu Weibing had revealed that they will host a launch event in China tomorrow (26 May) where Redmi will unveil three smart TVs. A Weibo post by Weibing mentioned that Redmi TV X50, X55, and X65 will be unveiled at the event. The televisions will come in three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

Redmi will also launch 5G-enabled Redmi 10X smartphone along with the TVs.

Over the weekend, Xiaomi has reportedly launched Redmi TV Soundbar that sports two 45 x 80 mm runway-type full-range speakers with 30W output capacity.

The device is available with two connectivity options, wired and wireless. The soundbar features support for Bluetooth 5.0. The gadget is 78 cm long, 6.4 cm wide, 6.3 cm high, and weighs 1.5Kg.