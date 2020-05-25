Monday, May 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi teases Redmi X TV, reveals four 12.5 W speakers, 8-unit subwoofer audio system, more

Redmi will also launch a 5G-enabled Redmi 10X smartphone along with the TVs tomorrow.


FP TrendingMay 25, 2020 17:20:30 IST

Xiaomi will launch its latest smart TV series in China tomorrow (26 May). The company has recently teased its Redmi X TV on microblogging website Weibo, revealing more about the specifications.

According to a post shared by Redmi X TV, the device will come with an 8-unit subwoofer audio system. The smart TV will also sport four 12.5 W speakers.

The post claims that Redmi X TV will give theatre-like audio experience when it comes to sound quality.

Xiaomi teases Redmi X TV, reveals four 12.5 W speakers, 8-unit subwoofer audio system, more

Smart TV

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Redmi X TV series will feature 4K panels on all models. The televisions are expected to come with a 60Hz refresh rate dislplay and 85 percent NTSC (National Television Standards Committee) wide color gamut.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

Furthermore, the Redmi Smart TV in the series might also feature MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for smoother content playback.

Last week, Xiaomi CEO Lu Weibing had revealed that they will host a launch event in China tomorrow (26 May) where Redmi will unveil three smart TVs. A Weibo post by Weibing mentioned that Redmi TV X50, X55, and X65 will be unveiled at the event. The televisions will come in three screen sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

Redmi will also launch 5G-enabled Redmi 10X smartphone along with the TVs.

Over the weekend, Xiaomi has reportedly launched Redmi TV Soundbar that sports two 45 x 80 mm runway-type full-range speakers with 30W output capacity.

The device is available with two connectivity options, wired and wireless. The soundbar features support for Bluetooth 5.0. The gadget is 78 cm long, 6.4 cm wide, 6.3 cm high, and weighs 1.5Kg.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mi TV 4

Xiaomi's 55-in Mi TV 4 to get PatchWall 3.0 support, sixteen new content partners

May 20, 2020
Xiaomi's 55-in Mi TV 4 to get PatchWall 3.0 support, sixteen new content partners
Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 13,999

May 19, 2020
Redmi to unveil three smart TVs and Redmi 10X series on 26 May in China: All we know

Redmi launch

Redmi to unveil three smart TVs and Redmi 10X series on 26 May in China: All we know

May 19, 2020
Xiaomi introduces 'Collections' feature on Mi TV in India, offers curated movies and TV series on PatchWall

Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduces 'Collections' feature on Mi TV in India, offers curated movies and TV series on PatchWall

May 23, 2020
Realme Narzo 10, Redmi Note 8 to Vivo U20: Best phones under Rs 12,000 (May 2020)

Best smartphones under 12K

Realme Narzo 10, Redmi Note 8 to Vivo U20: Best phones under Rs 12,000 (May 2020)

May 21, 2020
Xiaomi reports 13.6 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, sales rose to $7 billion

Xiaomi

Xiaomi reports 13.6 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, sales rose to $7 billion

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020