Kshitij Pujari

Realme has officially announced the price of its latest smartphone which is the Realme XT, which starts at Rs 15,999. The device, which the company mentions is not a successor to the previously launched Realme X, will start selling from 16 September exclusively on Flipkart.

The main highlight of the Realme XT happens to be the 64 MP quad-camera setup on the back of the device, making it the first and only such device in the Indian markets at the moment. At least until the Redmi Note 8 Pro arrives in November.

The primary sensor uses the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8-μm-pixel image ISOCELL sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. Besides that, Realme has also revealed that the Realme XT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a Realme X-like in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme XT will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery support for a 20 W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

So what smartphones does the Realme XT compete with in terms of specs on paper? Well, there is certainly the Realme 5 Pro (Review) along with the recently launched Vivo Z1X and also the upcoming Redmi Note 8 Pro. Since we have not reviewed the device we can't draw any final verdicts on the Realme XT but it will give us a rough idea on how the device stands against the competition.

Realme XT Realme 5 Pro Redmi Note 8 Pro Vivo Z1X Display Size (inch) 6.3 6.3 6.53 6.3 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 394 394 395 394 Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD AMOLED Dimensions (mm) 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6 157 x 74.2 x 8.9 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 Weight (gm) 182 191 199 190 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 712 Mediatek Helio G90T Snapdragon 712 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 2x Cortex-A76 & 6x Cortex-A55 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 616 Mali G76 Adreno 616 RAM 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB 6 GB Ruggedness — — — — On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 64 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 Optical Image Stabilization No No No No Camera Array Quad-camera Quad-camera Quad-camera Triple-camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 20 MP 32 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, 720p@960fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 1080p@30fps Flash Yes Yes Dual-LED Yes OS Version Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth 5 5 5 5 NFC No No No No Infrared No No Yes No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear-mounted Yes, Rear button Yes, in-display 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes USB Type Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0 USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Fast charging Yes, 20 W Yes, 20 W Yes, 18 W Yes, 22.5 W Colors Pearl Blue, Pearl White Crystal Green, Crystal Blue Black, Green, and White, Fusion Blue, Phantom Purple Prices in India Starts at Rs 15,999 Starts at Rs 13,990 TBD Starts at Rs 16,990

From what we can see in terms of specs, the 64 MP camera, on paper, puts the Realme XT and Redmi Note 8 Pro on a higher pedestal in terms of camera but we will need to test that out when we review the device. Display-wise, the Realme XT packs in an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, both of which are present on the recently announced Z1X but are lacking on the Realme 5 Pro and Note 8 Pro.

Talking about the processing power on the device Realme has kept the Snapdragon 712 on the Realme XT, just like the Realme 5 Pro and the Vivo Z1X. However, the Note 8 Pro comes with the new MediaTek G90T SoC which should hold up fine or be even be more powerful which is something we will need to test once we get the device. The Z1X has the biggest battery of the lot at 4,500 mAh but it is not substantially more than the rest of the devices, all of which have a 4,000 mAh battery. Stay tuned for the full review of the Realme XT which drops soon.

