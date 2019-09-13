tech2 News Staff

Realme today launched its first 64 MP camera smartphone Realme XT in India. The smartphone features a quad camera setup that has a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The company announced its 64 MP camera technology in India last month. The company has also launched a Realme power bank and Realme wireless earbuds at the event.

Realme XT, Realme buds wireless, Realme powerbank pricing, availability

Realme XT comes in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 , 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 16,999 , and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant priced at Rs 18,999.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from 16 September at 12.00 pm at Flipkart. The company has also unveiled a Realme XT case at a price as Rs 399.

The company has also launched a power bank in three colour variants — yellow, red and grey. The power bank is equipped with 10,000 mAh battery with 18 W Quick Charge and is priced at Rs 1,299. This power bank will be available for purchase in September on Flipkart, Amazon and Realme's website.

Guys we have priced the 10,000mAh #realmePowerbank at just ₹1,299 which will be available for sale from September end on @Flipkart, @amazonIN and https://t.co/qcoaCKL7zo. pic.twitter.com/Qx3NtmRjHS — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) September 13, 2019



Another mobile accessory launched at the event was Realme wireless earbuds priced at Rs. 1,799. The Realme wireless earbuds are available for purchase on Amazon and Realme's website right now. It is available in three colour variants — green, yellow and orange.

The smartphone comes in two colour options —Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

We have been having fun clicking a bunch of photos from the #RealmeXT. Here are some camera samples shot using the #64MP quad-camera setup. Let's see what it's got! #portrait @realmemobiles pic.twitter.com/i9mr0Wvp3G — Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 29, 2019

Realme XT specs

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixel. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColoOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

