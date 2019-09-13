Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme XT with 64 MP camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Realme XT is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and packs with a 4,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 13:29:58 IST

Realme today launched its first 64 MP camera smartphone Realme XT in India. The smartphone features a quad camera setup that has a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The company announced its 64 MP camera technology in India last month. The company has also launched a Realme power bank and Realme wireless earbuds at the event.

Realme XT, Realme buds wireless, Realme powerbank pricing, availability

Realme XT comes in three storage variants —  4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 15,999 , 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant priced at Rs 16,999 , and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant priced at Rs 18,999.

The smartphone will be available for purchase from 16 September at 12.00 pm at Flipkart. The company has also unveiled a Realme XT case at a price as Rs 399.

The company has also launched a power bank in three colour variants — yellow, red and grey. The power bank is equipped with 10,000 mAh battery with 18 W Quick Charge and is priced at Rs 1,299. This power bank will be available for purchase in September on Flipkart, Amazon and Realme's website.


Another mobile accessory launched at the event was Realme wireless earbuds priced at Rs. 1,799. The Realme wireless earbuds are available for purchase on Amazon and Realme's website right now. It is available in three colour variants — green, yellow and orange.

Realme XT with 64 MP camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Realme XT seen in the Pearl Blue colour variant.

The smartphone comes in two colour options —Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

Realme XT specs

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixel. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three variants —  4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and  8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColoOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme

Realme XT Launch Highlights: Realme XT launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Sep 13, 2019
Realme XT Launch Highlights: Realme XT launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999
Realme XT with a 64 MP camera to be announced tomorrow: All you need to know

Realme XT

Realme XT with a 64 MP camera to be announced tomorrow: All you need to know

Sep 12, 2019
Realme XT with 64 MP camera to launch today: Here is how you can watch it live

Realme XT

Realme XT with 64 MP camera to launch today: Here is how you can watch it live

Sep 13, 2019
Realme Bluetooth earphones, 10,000 mAh power bank to launch along Realme XT

Realme

Realme Bluetooth earphones, 10,000 mAh power bank to launch along Realme XT

Sep 12, 2019
Realme to soon launch a 90 Hz display smartphone, will cost less than OnePlus 7

Realme XT Pro

Realme to soon launch a 90 Hz display smartphone, will cost less than OnePlus 7

Sep 08, 2019
Realme Q to be launched on 5 September, might come with Snapdragon 712 SoC

Realme Q

Realme Q to be launched on 5 September, might come with Snapdragon 712 SoC

Aug 29, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019