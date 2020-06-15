Monday, June 15, 2020Back to
Realme X50 Pro 5G will receive the Android 11 beta 1 update next month

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, Realme X50 Pro 5G sports a super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.


FP TrendingJun 15, 2020 12:26:54 IST

Realme has announced that Android 11 Beta 1 update will be rolled out to its X50 Pro 5G (First Impressions) in early July. The smartphone maker has said that Android 11 Beta 1 will be available on more Realme smartphones in the future.

The company has also informed that due to the production disruption because of the lockdown, there was a shortage in the supply of Realme X50 Pro 5G. It added that Realme will soon be resuming the production of its best 5G flagship smartphone Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Realme X50 Pro 5G will again be up for grabs from 9 July.

Realme X50 Pro 5G. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Google has recently released the Android 11 Beta 1 update for its Pixel phones. The new OS claims to focus on three aspects – people, control, and privacy.

The options for people will focus on communication. A new bubble feature will be introduced which will allow users to access chat easily while they work on something else.

Android 11 is expected to bring improvements around controlling connected devices. The update will make it easier to control privacy settings as it will offer more granular controls for the most sensitive permissions.

“With one-time permissions, you can grant apps access to your microphone, camera, or location, just that one time. The next time the app needs access to these sensors, it will have to ask you for permission again,” said Google.

Realme launched X50 Pro 5G, the first 5G smartphone in the Indian market, in February. The phone comes in three variants - 12 GB, 8 GB and 6 GB RAM. Equipped by a 4,200 mAh battery, the device is available in Rust Red and Moss Green colour options.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, Realme X50 Pro 5G sports a super AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped hole-punch. The chipset's onboard Snapdragon X55 LTE ensures that the phone offers dual-mode (NSA+SA) 5G connectivity.

The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup with a 12 MP telephoto lens, 64 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It has a 32 MP wide-angle and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the front camera along with a Nightscape 3.0 with an ultra nightscape mode.

 

