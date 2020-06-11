FP Trending

Google has released Android 11 Beta 1 for its Pixel phones. The company was supposed to roll out the update through an online event on 3 June, but postponed it in light of the protests in the US over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American. Google finally cancelled the event, but introduced the first beta.

"Today’s release looks differently than originally planned—instead of a livestream event, we’re sharing a few videos and online resources to consume at your own pace when the time is right for you," said Google.

Those using a Pixel 2 or newer can install the preview by enrolling in the company’s beta program.

The update being brought by Google claims to focus on three aspects – people, control, and privacy.

The options for people will focus on communication. A new bubble feature will be introduced which will allow users to access chat easily while they work on something else.

Some new additions are also being brought to keyboard suggestion strips and voice-control, with more context-awareness making these tools a little more intuitive.

The search-engine giant through Android 11 is expected to bring improvements around controlling connected devices. Pressing down the power button in Android 11 will crop up a control center for devices like headphones, TVs, and speakers.

The update will make it easier to control privacy settings. Android 11 will offer more granular controls for the most sensitive permissions.

“With one-time permissions, you can grant apps access to your microphone, camera, or location, just that one time. The next time the app needs access to these sensors, it will have to ask you for permission again,” said the company.

Besides this, if a user has not used an app for an extended period of time, the update will “auto-reset” all of the permissions associated with that app and notify him of the same.

Google announced the first developer preview of Android 11 in February and it was available for select Pixel phones including Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3A, and Pixel 4. Those who have one of these devices can still download the Android 11 developer preview.