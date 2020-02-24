Monday, February 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India starting at Rs 37,999

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with quad rear camera setup, in which the primary camera is a 64 MP sensor.


tech2 News StaffFeb 24, 2020 16:25:02 IST

At a launch event in New Delhi, Realme has launched the first 5G smartphone in the Indian market – Realme X50 Pro 5G. The smartphone is also one of the first few devices to come with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12 GB of RAM.

Realme X50 Pro 5G pricing and launch offers

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes in a 12 GB RAM variant, which is priced at Rs 44,999; an 8GB variant priced at 39,999 and a 6 GB variant that will cost 37,999. The smartphone will sell exclusively on Flipkart. The first sale for the Realme X50 Pro 5G is scheduled to start today, 24 February at 6.00 pm IST.

Realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India starting at Rs 37,999

The Moss Green variant of the Realme X50 Pro. Image credit: Twitter

The phone comes in Rust Red and Moss Green colour options.

Realme has also announced some launch offers for the initial customers, wherein...

Realme X50 Pro 5G specifications and features

Realme X50 Pro 5G features a super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate and a pill-shaped hole-punch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The chipset's onboard Snapdragon X55 LTE will ensure that the phone offers dual-mode (NSA+SA) 5G connectivity.

For photography, the Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a quad-camera setup with 12 MP tele Lens, 64 MP primary lens, 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It can shoot in ultra-wide 4K videos in slo-mo and in ultra-wide-angle selfie videos. The phone has a real-time selfie bokeh effect in videos and UIS selfie videos. The selfie cam can also allow slo-mo selfie video.

 

The camera specification of the Realme X50 Pro. Image credit: Twitter

The camera specification of the Realme X50 Pro. Image credit: Twitter

The Realme X50 has a 32 MP wide-angle and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the front camera along with a Nightscape 3.0 with an ultra nightscape mode. 

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is fuelled by 4200 mAh battery, which comes with support for 65 W SuperDart fast charging technology.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today at 2.30 pm: Here's how to watch it live

Feb 24, 2020
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today at 2.30 pm: Here's how to watch it live
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India on 24 February, company sends out invites

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India on 24 February, company sends out invites

Feb 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020