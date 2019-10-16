tech2 News Staff

Realme had announced its very first flagship smartphone called the Realme X2 Pro with high-end internals in China on 15 October and now the company has officially revealed the launch date for the phone in Indian markets. Realme has said that the Realme X2 Pro will be announced in India 20 November.

Realme X2 Pro pricing, availability in China

Realme X2 Pro comes in three storage variants and one special edition. The 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at RMB 2,599 (Rs 25,990 approx.), 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you RMB 2,799 (Rs 27,990 approx) and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at RMB 3,199 (around Rs 31,990).

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as recently launched OnePlus 7T Pro (Review). The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Realme X2Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.