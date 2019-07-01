Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X to launch in India soon, Onion and Garlic variants for the device confirmed

Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 16:26:13 IST

The Realme X launched in China in May this year and at that time Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had said that the company will be bringing the device in India as well. Now it appears that the wait is over and we could be seeing the launch very soon.

Realme X to launch in India soon, Onion and Garlic variants for the device confirmed

Realme X Onion Edition. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

Madhav has shared a teaser of the Realme X on his official Twitter handle with the words 'Coming Soon' written beside a white coloured X. He also confirmed that the 'Onion' and 'Garlic' colour variants of the device will also be available for purchase.

Recently on 27 June,  took to its official Twitter handle earlier today to reveal that a special edition of the Realme X will be announced at the time of launch — an edition based on Spider-Man: Far From Home, a movie that's expected to release in India on 4 July.

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

Recollecting some key specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

(Also Read: Realme X First Impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro)

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Realme

Realme's joining hands with Spider-Man: Far from Home for a special edition Realme X

Jun 27, 2019
Realme's joining hands with Spider-Man: Far from Home for a special edition Realme X
Realme C2 to go on flash sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme C2

Realme C2 to go on flash sale today at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com

Jun 21, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019