tech2 News Staff

The Realme X launched in China in May this year and at that time Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had said that the company will be bringing the device in India as well. Now it appears that the wait is over and we could be seeing the launch very soon.

Madhav has shared a teaser of the Realme X on his official Twitter handle with the words 'Coming Soon' written beside a white coloured X. He also confirmed that the 'Onion' and 'Garlic' colour variants of the device will also be available for purchase.

Recently on 27 June, took to its official Twitter handle earlier today to reveal that a special edition of the Realme X will be announced at the time of launch — an edition based on Spider-Man: Far From Home, a movie that's expected to release in India on 4 July.

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

Recollecting some key specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

(Also Read: Realme X First Impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro)

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.