Realme's joining hands with Spider-Man: Far from Home for a special edition Realme X

The Realme X could likely launch in India within the first two weeks of July.

tech2 News StaffJun 27, 2019 19:14:29 IST

Realme is all set to launch its flagship smartphone in India, the Realme X soon. The company is yet to reveal a formal launch date but did have a special announcement to make in the run up the announcement.

Realme India took to its official Twitter handle earlier today to reveal that a special edition of the Realme X will be announced at the time of launch — an edition based on Spider-Man: Far From Home, a movie that's expected to release in India on 4 July.

While the tweet in itself does not reveal anything about what Realme has planned, it does imply that there might be a Realme X ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Edition. The company might also simply choose to launch a Spider-Man-themed case with the upcoming smartphone.

Realmes joining hands with Spider-Man: Far from Home for a special edition Realme X

The Realme X was launched in China back in May. Image: Realme

With the release date of the upcoming Spider-Man movie being not too far, the tweet does hint that we might see the Realme X launch sooner rather than later.

Realme X (Chinese variant): Specifications and key features

Recollecting some key specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

(Also Read: Realme X First Impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with the Redmi Note 7 Pro)

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3,765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

