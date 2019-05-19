Sunday, May 19, 2019Back to
Realme X could come with different specs and colour variant in India: Madhav Sheth

The Realme X has a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with minimum bezels and a pop-up selfie camera.

tech2 News StaffMay 19, 2019 13:42:59 IST

Realme this week launched its flagship phone called the Realme X smartphone in China for a starting price of CNY 1,490 which is approximately Rs 14,900. Now the company announced that it will be launching the device in India as well. Now some new information has come to light about the device for its launch in India.

The Realme X has been launched in China in two colours. Image: tech2/ Kshitij Pujari

In a tweet by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that the company is going to launch the Realme X with different specifications in India. He also said that the price of the device in the country is going to be around to be Rs 18,000.

He also suggested that apart from the Garlic and Onion colour variants of the device, there will also be a specific variant for the Indian market.

The Rs 18,000 approximate price shared by Madhav is about the same for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant launched in China.

The Realme X has a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with minimum bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. Taking more cues from its competition, the Realme X also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner which happens to be another first on a Realme smartphone.

On the inside, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset powering the phone along with the option of an 8 GB RAM variant for those who'd want to multitask.

The Realme X gets a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, a setup we first saw on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) and more recently, the OnePlus 7. The pop-up camera, meanwhile, will likely hold a 16 MP sensor.

The X also gets a fairly large 3,680 mAh battery along with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and will be up for grabs in two interesting colours — a gradient blue and white.

