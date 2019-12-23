tech2 News Staff

Realme has announced its annual Realme Winter Sale for the year. In another recent Realme announcement, the company revealed that the Master Edition of its recently-launched smartphone Realme X2 Pro (Review) will also go on sale for the first time on 24 December at 8.55 pm. Master Edition of the Realme X2 Pro in its Red Brick and Concrete variants is priced at Rs 34,999.

During this sale, the company will also be giving a discount of Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards on Flipkart.

Realme X (First impressions) is also selling at a discount of Rs 1,000. It was launched at a price of Rs 16,999. It is now selling at a price of Rs 15,999, down by Rs 1,00. The higher storage variant will now cost you Rs 18,999, down from 19,999.

As per an official tweet by Realme, it is offering a discount of Rs 500 on Realme C2 (Review). Realme C2 is now selling at a price of Rs 5,999 for 2 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage variant and 3 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 6,999.

Your favourites are on crazy deals!

- Flat ₹500 Off on #realmeC2

- Upto ₹2,000 Off on #realme3i

- Flat ₹1,500 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards on Flipkart#realmeWinterSale on @Flipkart & https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv ends today.https://t.co/HthtahkqD0 pic.twitter.com/uypL6rTYfV — realme (@realmemobiles) December 23, 2019

The Realme 3i (Review) was launched at Rs 7,999 for 3 GB + 32 GB variant and the top variant – 4 GB + 64 GB at Rs 9,999. The Realme 3 Pro is selling at a price of Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. These variants are now selling Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.



You will also get Rs 1,000 off on Realme 3 (Review). It is now selling at Rs 7,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.