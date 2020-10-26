FP Trending

Realme is going to launch a non-pro smartwatch model early next month, a company social media post confirmed. Earlier, a pro model from the firm was spotted at a certification website. The official Twitter handle of Realme Pakistan has tweeted to announce that the company will be launching Realme Watch S on 2 November. The new smartwatches will be round-faced, unlike the square-faced smartwatches released by the company earlier this year. The tweet added that the watch will have a 1.3-inch touchscreen with an auto-brightness adjustment display.

Branded as a competitor to the fitness watches by Xiaomi and Apple, the Realme Watch S will come with multiple health monitors. The device is also going to feature 16 sports modes and will be able to measure a user’s heart rate and blood-oxygen level. The device promises a 15-day battery life as well.

The tweet also mentions that the new product will be launched through a virtual event that will be broadcast live on the company channels on Facebook and YouTube.

Realme Watch was introduced in India in June this year along with some other products like a smart TV, earbuds and a powerbank. The device had a 1.4-inch touchscreen and was available for Rs 3,999. Aside from an “intelligent activity tracker”, the smartwatch came with 14 sport modes.

Hence, it can be expected that the upcoming Realme device is priced at a similar range. There is no confirmed news about its availability as of yet. But there is a pro Realme Watch model under development as spotted back in September. The Realme Watch S Pro had appeared on FCC’s listing. At 1.39 inches, the product was seen to feature an AMOLED touch panel with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Powered by a 420 mAh battery, the device had Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and GPS support. As it has already passed certification, the model is likely to be launched soon.