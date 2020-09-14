Monday, September 14, 2020Back to
Realme to soon launch its first round-faced smartwatch called Watch S Pro: Report

The smartwatch reportedly allows users to control music and the camera app on the smartphone.


FP TrendingSep 14, 2020 15:42:03 IST

Realme launched its smartwatch, the Realme Watch, in India back in June 2020 and it seems that the tech giant is mulling launching its first round-faced smartwatch, the Realme Watch S Pro, soon.

Spotted by tech portal MySmartPrice, the device has recently appeared on FCC’s listing for the first time. Additionally, the site has revealed a set of new images and specs of the smartwatch.

The released images reveal the charging dock and cables of the Watch S Pro. According to the user manual released on the certification site, it is now known that the device is going to feature an AMOLED touch panel of 1.39-inches. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will be able to track steps, the distance covered, calories shed, and the user’s heart rate on a daily basis. The feature of dynamic heart rate monitoring is also present.

Weighing 63.5 grams with the strap, the device is equipped with a 420 mAh cell. The smartwatch boasts of support for multiple sensors that include an optical heart rate, accelerometer, geomagnetic, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a capacitive touch sensor.

The Watch S Pro comes with Bluetooth Low Energy and GPS support for connectivity.

The smart device will identify almost immediately the type of activity (walking/ running) that a user is currently performing. Once the activities are over, it will be also delivering a sleep monitoring report. It comes with a find your phone feature and you can get your call notifications on the watch. The Realme Watch S Pro can also be used to control music and the camera app on the user’s smartphone, given it has been permitted to do so.

The Realme Watch S Pro is understandably going to be launched soon and the certification suggests that the box will contain the watch, along with a charger and the user manual.

