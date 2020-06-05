Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
Realme Watch to go on sale for the first time today at 12 pm: Here is all you need to know

Realme Watch comes with a real-time heart rate monitor and SPO2 monitor to keep real-time track of your health.


tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2020 09:33:00 IST

Last month, Realme hosted an event to launch a bunch of IoT products in India, where it unveiled its smart TV, its second-generation TWS earbuds and powerbank, and the Realme Watch.

The Watch will be available for purchase for the first time today.

Realme Watch pricing

Realme Watch is priced at Rs 3,999. The sale for the smartwatch kicks off at 12 pm IST and will be hosted on Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme smartwatch

Realme Watch features and specifications

The Realme Watch comes with a large 3.5 cm (1.4”) touch screen, an Intelligent Activity Tracker with 14 sport modes including cricket, yoga, table tennis, basketball, football, badminton, aerobic, elliptical and spinning.

The smartwatch also comes with a real-time heart rate monitor and SPO2 monitor to keep real-time track of your health.

Realme claims that the watch's heart rate sensor is close to the accuracy of the medical-level sensors.

Realme Watch comes with a Smart Unlock feature that will automatically unlock your Realme device as you approach it. The watch also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

(Also read: Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale on 5 June at 12 pm: Pricing, sale offers, specifications)

