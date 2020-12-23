Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Watch S Pro India launch highlights: Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Watch S priced at Rs 4,999, Watch S pro at Rs 9,999

tech2 News StaffDec 23, 2020 13:15:23 IST

The Realme Watch S Pro is expected to feature a 1.3-inch circular always-on AMOLED display with 326 PPI.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 13:13 (IST)

    A price and availability recap of all the products launched by Realme today

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Realme has also announced a new Grafflex t-shirt at Rs 999

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Realme Watch S Pro has been launched at Rs 9,999

    The Watch will go on sale on 29 December, 2020 on Flipkart and realm.com. 

    Silicon straps for the watch will go on sale on 5 Jan at 12 pm and will be priced at Rs 499. The vegan leather straps will cost Rs 999. 

  • 13:09 (IST)

    The Realme Watch S Master Edition will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India

  • 13:08 (IST)

    The Realme Watch S has been launched in India at Rs 4,999

    Realme Watch S straps will be available at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps at Rs 999. 

    The Watch will go on sale starting 28 December at 12 pm.

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has been launched at Rs 4,999

    These will be available for purchase starting 8 January at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Now, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Recapping Realme Watch S features:

  • 13:02 (IST)

    The Realme Watch S also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance

  • 13:01 (IST)

    The Realme Watch S also comes with intelligent health and activity trackers

  • 13:00 (IST)

    The Realme Watch S features a 390 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days on single charge

    The watch supports magnetic charging and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in two hours. 

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Realme Watch S also features a 1.3-inch display

    The Watch S, however, sports an LCD display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    The Realme Watch S also comes in Grafflex-designed variants

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Now about the Realme Watch S

    The Watch S uses an aluminium alloy body. 

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Summarising the Realme Watch S Pro features:

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Realme Watch S Pro comes with Smart Notifications feature

    The Watch can also be used to remotely control the phone's camera, answer/reject calls.

  • 12:54 (IST)

    The Watch S Pro can also be linked with the Realme Link app

  • 12:53 (IST)

    The Watch S Pro features a bunch of health functions

    It also comes with 15 workout modes and a dedicated swimming mode. It is 5 ATM water resistant.

  • 12:51 (IST)

    The Realme Watch S Pro features a 420 mAh battery life

    Realme claims the watch can last for up to 14 days on single charge.

  • 12:50 (IST)

    The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED round display

    It comes with the always-on display feature. The watch's display features 326 ppi and 454x454 pixel resolution. The Watch S Pro has a brightness of 45 nits.

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Realme Watch S Pro has over 100 Watch faces

  • 12:46 (IST)

    We are down to the real talk – Realme officially unveils the Watch S Pro

    The Watch S Pro has a stainless steel body and sports a round dial. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Realme is now talking about its 'Realmeow' campaign

    To be honest, the campaign has been very unclear and confusing ever since it was announced in India. All we know is that Realmeow is the comoany's 'Chief Trending Officer', whatever that mean.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announces that the company will launch the Watch S and Watch S Pro in India

    Sheth also said that the company will unveil a new variant of the Realme Buds Air Pro today.

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Realme recaps the smart, connected devices it launched this year

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Realme CEO Madhav Sheth says the company now has 35 million users in India

  • 12:32 (IST)

    The event is now live!

  • 12:26 (IST)

    The Realme launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST

    You can watch the event live here:

  • 12:01 (IST)

    There is also expected a third device at today's launch and this is the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

    Realme launched the Realme Buds Air Pro in India in November. You can read the review of the earbuds on tech2. The earbuds that will launch today, will be an improved version and not the successors of the Realme Buds Air Pro.

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Besides the Realme Watch S Pro, the company will also launch a new 'Grafflex' t-shirt

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Realme will launch the Realme Watch S Pro in India today 

    The watch is expected to come with high-precision dual satellite GPS. 

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch

    Realme will be hosting its final launch event of 2020 today in India. At the event, the company is expected to launch the Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro Master Edition in the market. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to the live blog to get all the updates from the launch event. 

    • read more

Likely the final event of the year, Realme is hosting a launch event in India today at 12.30 pm IST, to unveil the Realme Watch S Pro and the Buds Air Pro Master Edition in the market. Realme and the company CEO Madhav Sheth have been teasing the launch of these wearables for a few days now. We already know that the Realme Watch S Pro will come with 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, a high-precision dual-satellite GPS, and blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

The Realme Watch S Pro will likely compete with Mi Watch Revolve (Review) in India.

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST and Realme will be live streaming the event on its official social media channels.

Realme Watch S Pro expected specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro will feature a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness. The Realme smartwatch will have 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming.  The watch is expected to weigh 63.5 grams with the strap. It will have a 420 mAh cell.

The smartwatch is expected to come with a find your phone feature and you can get call notifications on the smartwatch. It can also be used to control music and camera app on your smartphone, given it has been permitted to do so.

Realme Watch S Pro India launch highlights: Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Watch S priced at Rs 4,999, Watch S pro at Rs 9,999

Realme Buds Air Pro

Realme Buds Air Pro Edition expected specifications

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition and the standard version is the colour, the master edition is slated to come in silver with a glossy finish, as opposed to the standard models that come in Rock Black and Soul White.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


also see

Realme launch event

Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Dec 23, 2020
Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live
Realme Watch S Pro with a 14-day battery life, heart rate monitor to debut in India today: All you need to know

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro with a 14-day battery life, heart rate monitor to debut in India today: All you need to know

Dec 23, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020