13:13 (IST)
A price and availability recap of all the products launched by Realme today
tech2 News StaffDec 23, 2020 13:15:23 IST
The Realme Watch S Pro is expected to feature a 1.3-inch circular always-on AMOLED display with 326 PPI.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
13:13 (IST)
A price and availability recap of all the products launched by Realme today
13:12 (IST)
Realme has also announced a new Grafflex t-shirt at Rs 999
13:11 (IST)
Realme Watch S Pro has been launched at Rs 9,999 The Watch will go on sale on 29 December, 2020 on Flipkart and realm.com. Silicon straps for the watch will go on sale on 5 Jan at 12 pm and will be priced at Rs 499. The vegan leather straps will cost Rs 999.
13:09 (IST)
The Realme Watch S Master Edition will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India
13:08 (IST)
The Realme Watch S has been launched in India at Rs 4,999 Realme Watch S straps will be available at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps at Rs 999. The Watch will go on sale starting 28 December at 12 pm.
13:06 (IST)
Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has been launched at Rs 4,999 These will be available for purchase starting 8 January at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.
13:04 (IST)
Now, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition
13:03 (IST)
Recapping Realme Watch S features:
13:02 (IST)
The Realme Watch S also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance
13:01 (IST)
The Realme Watch S also comes with intelligent health and activity trackers
13:00 (IST)
The Realme Watch S features a 390 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days on single charge The watch supports magnetic charging and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in two hours.
12:58 (IST)
Realme Watch S also features a 1.3-inch display The Watch S, however, sports an LCD display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
12:57 (IST)
The Realme Watch S also comes in Grafflex-designed variants
12:57 (IST)
Now about the Realme Watch S The Watch S uses an aluminium alloy body.
12:56 (IST)
Summarising the Realme Watch S Pro features:
12:55 (IST)
Realme Watch S Pro comes with Smart Notifications feature The Watch can also be used to remotely control the phone's camera, answer/reject calls.
12:54 (IST)
The Watch S Pro can also be linked with the Realme Link app
12:53 (IST)
The Watch S Pro features a bunch of health functions It also comes with 15 workout modes and a dedicated swimming mode. It is 5 ATM water resistant.
12:51 (IST)
The Realme Watch S Pro features a 420 mAh battery life Realme claims the watch can last for up to 14 days on single charge.
12:50 (IST)
The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED round display It comes with the always-on display feature. The watch's display features 326 ppi and 454x454 pixel resolution. The Watch S Pro has a brightness of 45 nits.
12:47 (IST)
Realme Watch S Pro has over 100 Watch faces
12:46 (IST)
We are down to the real talk – Realme officially unveils the Watch S Pro The Watch S Pro has a stainless steel body and sports a round dial. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
12:44 (IST)
Realme is now talking about its 'Realmeow' campaign To be honest, the campaign has been very unclear and confusing ever since it was announced in India. All we know is that Realmeow is the comoany's 'Chief Trending Officer', whatever that mean.
12:40 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announces that the company will launch the Watch S and Watch S Pro in India Sheth also said that the company will unveil a new variant of the Realme Buds Air Pro today.
12:37 (IST)
Realme recaps the smart, connected devices it launched this year
12:34 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth says the company now has 35 million users in India
12:32 (IST)
The event is now live!
12:26 (IST)
The Realme launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST You can watch the event live here:
12:01 (IST)
There is also expected a third device at today's launch and this is the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Realme launched the Realme Buds Air Pro in India in November. You can read the review of the earbuds on tech2 . The earbuds that will launch today, will be an improved version and not the successors of the Realme Buds Air Pro.
11:58 (IST)
Besides the Realme Watch S Pro, the company will also launch a new 'Grafflex' t-shirt
11:57 (IST)
Realme will launch the Realme Watch S Pro in India today The watch is expected to come with high-precision dual satellite GPS.
11:48 (IST)
Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch Realme will be hosting its final launch event of 2020 today in India. At the event, the company is expected to launch the Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro Master Edition in the market. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to the live blog to get all the updates from the launch event.
13:13 (IST)
A price and availability recap of all the products launched by Realme today
13:12 (IST)
Realme has also announced a new Grafflex t-shirt at Rs 999
13:11 (IST)
Realme Watch S Pro has been launched at Rs 9,999
The Watch will go on sale on 29 December, 2020 on Flipkart and realm.com.
Silicon straps for the watch will go on sale on 5 Jan at 12 pm and will be priced at Rs 499. The vegan leather straps will cost Rs 999.
13:09 (IST)
The Realme Watch S Master Edition will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India
13:08 (IST)
The Realme Watch S has been launched in India at Rs 4,999
Realme Watch S straps will be available at Rs 499 and the vegan leather straps at Rs 999.
The Watch will go on sale starting 28 December at 12 pm.
13:06 (IST)
Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition has been launched at Rs 4,999
These will be available for purchase starting 8 January at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.
13:04 (IST)
Now, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition
13:03 (IST)
Recapping Realme Watch S features:
13:02 (IST)
The Realme Watch S also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance
13:01 (IST)
The Realme Watch S also comes with intelligent health and activity trackers
13:00 (IST)
The Realme Watch S features a 390 mAh battery which the company claims can last up to 15 days on single charge
The watch supports magnetic charging and can be charged from zero to 100 percent in two hours.
12:58 (IST)
Realme Watch S also features a 1.3-inch display
The Watch S, however, sports an LCD display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
12:57 (IST)
The Realme Watch S also comes in Grafflex-designed variants
12:57 (IST)
Now about the Realme Watch S
The Watch S uses an aluminium alloy body.
12:56 (IST)
Summarising the Realme Watch S Pro features:
12:55 (IST)
Realme Watch S Pro comes with Smart Notifications feature
The Watch can also be used to remotely control the phone's camera, answer/reject calls.
12:54 (IST)
The Watch S Pro can also be linked with the Realme Link app
12:53 (IST)
The Watch S Pro features a bunch of health functions
It also comes with 15 workout modes and a dedicated swimming mode. It is 5 ATM water resistant.
12:51 (IST)
The Realme Watch S Pro features a 420 mAh battery life
Realme claims the watch can last for up to 14 days on single charge.
12:50 (IST)
The Realme Watch S Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED round display
It comes with the always-on display feature. The watch's display features 326 ppi and 454x454 pixel resolution. The Watch S Pro has a brightness of 45 nits.
12:47 (IST)
Realme Watch S Pro has over 100 Watch faces
12:46 (IST)
We are down to the real talk – Realme officially unveils the Watch S Pro
The Watch S Pro has a stainless steel body and sports a round dial. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.
12:44 (IST)
Realme is now talking about its 'Realmeow' campaign
To be honest, the campaign has been very unclear and confusing ever since it was announced in India. All we know is that Realmeow is the comoany's 'Chief Trending Officer', whatever that mean.
12:40 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announces that the company will launch the Watch S and Watch S Pro in India
Sheth also said that the company will unveil a new variant of the Realme Buds Air Pro today.
12:37 (IST)
Realme recaps the smart, connected devices it launched this year
12:34 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth says the company now has 35 million users in India
12:32 (IST)
The event is now live!
12:26 (IST)
The Realme launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST
You can watch the event live here:
12:01 (IST)
There is also expected a third device at today's launch and this is the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition
Realme launched the Realme Buds Air Pro in India in November. You can read the review of the earbuds on tech2. The earbuds that will launch today, will be an improved version and not the successors of the Realme Buds Air Pro.
✅ Trendsetting Design— realme (@realmemobiles) December 23, 2020
✅ Trendsetting Tech
Our checklist for the launch is complete.
Get ready to #MeetTheProTrendsetters!
Join the livestream at 12:30 PM and grab a chance to win a #realmeWatchSseries: https://t.co/SfUoWWJIjc pic.twitter.com/46L0daEJQf
11:58 (IST)
Besides the Realme Watch S Pro, the company will also launch a new 'Grafflex' t-shirt
Another stylish surprise for #realme fans!— realme (@realmemobiles) December 22, 2020
Designed by Grafflex, Art Director of #realmeDesignStudio, the T-shirt will be offered in two distinctive designs that merge graffiti and street culture.
Don’t forget to watch the livestream tomorrow: https://t.co/SfUoWWs7rE pic.twitter.com/pwMytDeBsM
11:57 (IST)
Realme will launch the Realme Watch S Pro in India today
The watch is expected to come with high-precision dual satellite GPS.
Track all your movements precisely using the High-Precision Dual-Satellite GPS on the new #realmeWatchSPro. All eyes on #TheStylishNewPro!#MeetTheProTrendsetters tomorrow at 12:30 PM. Set a reminder now & stand a chance of winning the #realmeWatchSseries: https://t.co/Dl6IJSXNKj pic.twitter.com/dJ2BpWrQWW— realme Link (@realmeLink) December 22, 2020
11:48 (IST)
Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition launch
Realme will be hosting its final launch event of 2020 today in India. At the event, the company is expected to launch the Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro Master Edition in the market. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to the live blog to get all the updates from the launch event.
Likely the final event of the year, Realme is hosting a launch event in India today at 12.30 pm IST, to unveil the Realme Watch S Pro and the Buds Air Pro Master Edition in the market. Realme and the company CEO Madhav Sheth have been teasing the launch of these wearables for a few days now. We already know that the Realme Watch S Pro will come with 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, a high-precision dual-satellite GPS, and blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.
The Realme Watch S Pro will likely compete with Mi Watch Revolve (Review) in India.
The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST and Realme will be live streaming the event on its official social media channels.
The Realme Watch S Pro will feature a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness. The Realme smartwatch will have 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.
The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming. The watch is expected to weigh 63.5 grams with the strap. It will have a 420 mAh cell.
The smartwatch is expected to come with a find your phone feature and you can get call notifications on the smartwatch. It can also be used to control music and camera app on your smartphone, given it has been permitted to do so.
According to a report in GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition and the standard version is the colour, the master edition is slated to come in silver with a glossy finish, as opposed to the standard models that come in Rock Black and Soul White.
also see
Realme launch event
Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event liveDec 23, 2020
Realme Watch S Pro
Realme Watch S Pro with a 14-day battery life, heart rate monitor to debut in India today: All you need to knowDec 23, 2020
science
Astronomy
Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 DecemberDec 21, 2020
Caspian Seals
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigationDec 15, 2020
Covid-19 Testing
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliabilityDec 15, 2020
Agritech
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farmingDec 10, 2020