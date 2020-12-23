Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Likely the final event of the year, Realme is hosting a launch event in India today at 12.30 pm IST, to unveil the Realme Watch S Pro and the Buds Air Pro Master Edition in the market. Realme and the company CEO Madhav Sheth have been teasing the launch of these wearables for a few days now. We already know that the Realme Watch S Pro will come with 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, a high-precision dual-satellite GPS, and blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

The Realme Watch S Pro will likely compete with Mi Watch Revolve (Review) in India.

The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST and Realme will be live streaming the event on its official social media channels.

Realme Watch S Pro expected specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro will feature a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness. The Realme smartwatch will have 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming. The watch is expected to weigh 63.5 grams with the strap. It will have a 420 mAh cell.

The smartwatch is expected to come with a find your phone feature and you can get call notifications on the smartwatch. It can also be used to control music and camera app on your smartphone, given it has been permitted to do so.

Realme Buds Air Pro Edition expected specifications

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition and the standard version is the colour, the master edition is slated to come in silver with a glossy finish, as opposed to the standard models that come in Rock Black and Soul White.