Wednesday, December 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Realme Watch S Pro will offer a 14-day battery life, heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitor.


tech2 News StaffDec 23, 2020 10:42:18 IST

Realme will launch Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro Master Edition today in India at 12.30 pm. The company CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch. Sheth has teased that the Realme Watch S Pro will come with 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen. Just like Mi Watch Revolve (Review), the new Realme smartwatch will feature a circular dial. The smartwatch will also come with a high-precision dual-satellite GPS and blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

Realme Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the event live

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. You can visit the company's social media channels or YouTube page to catch the livestream. You can also tap on the embedded link below to watch the live updates.

Realme Watch S Pro expected specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro will feature a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness. The Realme smartwatch will have 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming.  The watch is expected to weigh 63.5 grams with the strap. It will have a 420 mAh cell.

The smartwatch is expected to come with a find your phone feature and you can get call notifications on the smartwatch. It can also be used to control music and camera app on your smartphone, given it has been permitted to do so.

Realme Buds Air Pro Edition expected specifications

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition and the standard version is the colour, the master edition is slated to come in silver with a glossy finish, as opposed to the standard models that come in Rock Black and Soul White.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro with a 14-day battery life, heart rate monitor to debut in India today: All you need to know

Dec 23, 2020
Realme Watch S Pro with a 14-day battery life, heart rate monitor to debut in India today: All you need to know

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020