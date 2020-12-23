tech2 News Staff

Realme will launch Watch S Pro and Buds Air Pro Master Edition today in India at 12.30 pm. The company CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed some key specifications of the upcoming smartwatch. Sheth has teased that the Realme Watch S Pro will come with 14-day battery life and a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen. Just like Mi Watch Revolve (Review), the new Realme smartwatch will feature a circular dial. The smartwatch will also come with a high-precision dual-satellite GPS and blood oxygen and heart rate monitor.

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The event will kick off at 12.30 pm today. You can visit the company's social media channels or YouTube page to catch the livestream. You can also tap on the embedded link below to watch the live updates.



Seems like @imrealasim can’t get enough of the super smart and trendy #realmeWatchSPro. Here’s a sneak peek of him unboxing #TheStylishNewPro. Stand a chance to win the #realmeWatchSseries by watching the livestream tomorrow at 12:30 PM: https://t.co/Dl6IJSGcSL pic.twitter.com/xFqFooL3Jm — realme Link (@realmeLink) December 22, 2020

Realme Watch S Pro expected specifications

The Realme Watch S Pro will feature a circular always-on display with 326 PPI. The watch will come with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It will have 450 nits brightness. The Realme smartwatch will have 15 sports mode including swimming, cricket, yoga, outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walking, spinning, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, hiking, elliptical, rowing, basketball, strength training, free workout.

The smartwatch is 5ATM water resistance and you can wear it even while you are swimming. The watch is expected to weigh 63.5 grams with the strap. It will have a 420 mAh cell.

Tune in tomorrow at 12:30PM IST. #TheStylishNewProhttps://t.co/vx95vPJDtm pic.twitter.com/xKBQ6S1A7o — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 22, 2020

The smartwatch is expected to come with a find your phone feature and you can get call notifications on the smartwatch. It can also be used to control music and camera app on your smartphone, given it has been permitted to do so.

Realme Buds Air Pro Edition expected specifications

According to a report in GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition and the standard version is the colour, the master edition is slated to come in silver with a glossy finish, as opposed to the standard models that come in Rock Black and Soul White.