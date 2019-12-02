Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme U1 to Realme 2: Smartphones that will not be updated to ColorOS 7

Realme has officially announced the names of four smartphones that will not receive ColorOS 7 update.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 19:53:25 IST

Oppo recently announced Android 10-based ColorOS 7. Soon after Realme too announced the roadmap for its own smartphones that will receive the ColorOS 7 update, but with a closeer-to-stock Android skin. Now, Realme has officially revealed a list of smartphones that will not be receiving the ColorOS 7 update.

Realme U1 to Realme 2: Smartphones that will not be updated to ColorOS 7

Realme U1. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

In response to a Twitter user's post on demanding ColorOS 7 to certain older Realme devices, the company's official support handle said in a tweet that the Realme 1, Realme 2 (review), Realme U1 (review), and Realme C1 will not be receiving the ColorOS 7 update.

These four devices were initially released with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and have already received ColorOS updates based on Android 9 Pie.

Last week, Realme started ColorOS 7 Beta recruitment for Realme X2 Pro users in India.

(Here's how you can join the beta testing program)

ColorOS 7 comes with features like new "pebble-style" of icons, sound effects, a revamped UI, all-day comfort dark mode, new features for the camera, among others. Here's what's new in the ColorOS 7 update.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T's OxygenOS opens Beta 2, rolls out multiple bug fixes

Dec 02, 2019
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T's OxygenOS opens Beta 2, rolls out multiple bug fixes
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s Launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 29,999 for the X2 Pro, Rs 9,999 for the 5s

Realme

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s Launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 29,999 for the X2 Pro, Rs 9,999 for the 5s

Nov 20, 2019
Realme X2 Pro with SD 855+ launched in India from Rs 29,999, Realme 5s to start from Rs 9,999

Realme

Realme X2 Pro with SD 855+ launched in India from Rs 29,999, Realme 5s to start from Rs 9,999

Nov 20, 2019
Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website

Realme 5s

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website

Dec 02, 2019
Realme X2 Pro reportedly planning to launch 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro reportedly planning to launch 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India

Dec 02, 2019
Realme X2 Pro going on sale today at 12 pm with a starting price of Rs 29,999

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro going on sale today at 12 pm with a starting price of Rs 29,999

Nov 26, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019