Oppo recently announced Android 10-based ColorOS 7. Soon after Realme too announced the roadmap for its own smartphones that will receive the ColorOS 7 update, but with a closeer-to-stock Android skin. Now, Realme has officially revealed a list of smartphones that will not be receiving the ColorOS 7 update.

In response to a Twitter user's post on demanding ColorOS 7 to certain older Realme devices, the company's official support handle said in a tweet that the Realme 1, Realme 2 (review), Realme U1 (review), and Realme C1 will not be receiving the ColorOS 7 update.

We would like to inform you that ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 update will not be rolled out for realme 1/ realme U1/ realme C1/ realme 2. — realme India Support (@realmecareIN) November 29, 2019

These four devices were initially released with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and have already received ColorOS updates based on Android 9 Pie.

Last week, Realme started ColorOS 7 Beta recruitment for Realme X2 Pro users in India.

(Here's how you can join the beta testing program)

ColorOS 7 comes with features like new "pebble-style" of icons, sound effects, a revamped UI, all-day comfort dark mode, new features for the camera, among others. Here's what's new in the ColorOS 7 update.

