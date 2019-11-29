tech2 News Staff

Earlier this week, Realme officially announced ColorOS 7 at an event in India.

The new operating system comes with features like new "pebble-style" of icons, sound effects, a revamped UI, all-day comfort dark mode, new features for the camera, among others. And now, just days later, ColorOS 7 Beta recruitment for Realme X2 Pro users has started in India.

This was officially announced by Realme Mobiles CEO Madhav Sheth in a post on Twitter.

Good news for all #realmeX2Pro users!

You guys can be the first ones to test the ColorOS 7. Join the Beta testing Program. Registrations now open! Only Limited seats available so hurry.https://t.co/5XpACd9lPF pic.twitter.com/y1cslsYpF5 — Madhav 'Super50w' (@MadhavSheth1) November 28, 2019

ColorOS 7: How to join the beta testing program

In order to receive the beta update, Realme X2 Pro users will have to participate in the ColorOS 7 beta recruitment programme. Applications for the beta testing are being accepted until 3 December, while the ColorOS 7 release for successful beta applicants will start on 18 December. As per the official roadmap for the update shared by Realme this week, the stable version for ColorOS 7 is scheduled to rollout in March 2020.

Interested applicants will have to fill up a Google form in order to participate in the beta testing programme. There are also a few eligibility criteria to participate in this programme: The user must be at least 18 years old, and they should have "provable" experience in OS beta testing. Participants will also need to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the company.

One of the criterion is, "Willing to provide Aadhar card or other forms of identification proof." We really don't think asking for Aadhaar anywhere in the eligibility criteria is a smart move on Realme's front. Surely there are other forms of address proof as well. Morever, this is a OS beta testing programme, not a welfare scheme run by any government agency to be having Aadhaar card as an eligibility criteria.

All applicants may not necessarily be able to get through the beta testing programme. By 9 December, Realme will put up the final list of beta testers on the Realme Community Forum. The company will also contact the applicants, who get through, via email.

For more details about what's new in the ColorOS 7 update and the complete roadmap for Realme and Oppo devices, read here.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.