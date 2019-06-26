Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
Realme CEO claims it will be the first company to come out with a 64 MP camera phone

Realme's 64 MP camera sporting phone will also be the company first phone with quad rear cameras.

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 09:59:26 IST

As more and more companies try and jump on the 48 MP camera hype, Realme is clearly not looking to wait around for the Samsung and Xiaomi this year to introduce the first 64 MP camera phone.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, who loves to talk about upcoming smartphone tech on Twitter,

Working on the new premium killer! Introducing world's first smartphone camera with 64MP GW1 largest 1/1.72” sensor and mega 1.6µm pixel with amazing clear shots in low light too. RT if you want to see more “knockout” shots. #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/D54xNFdaVm

— Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) June 24, 2019 " target="_blank">has now posted a camera sample that was shot on a mysterious new Realme phone, claiming that it will be the world's first phone with a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. The CEO also confirmed in a subsequent tweet that the phone in question will be launched in India before anywhere else.

Realme's yet to reveal more on what the upcoming quad-camera phone will feature. Image: Weibo/ Realme

The new 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor, unveiled recently by Samsung features a 4-in-1 pixel technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into a single 1.6-micron pixel to deliver binned 16 MP photos in low-light conditions and 64 MP images in brighter conditions.

The upcoming Realme phone will also likely support up to 100db real-time HDR, 1080p slow-motion video capture as well as Super PD auto-focusing technology.

While not a lot is known about this mysterious Realme phone, the company did take to its Weibo account to state that the same smartphone will also be Realme's first smartphone with a quad-camera setup. Now what the other three lenses will cater to, is still something that we'll have to wait for.

