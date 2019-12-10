tech2 News Staff

Realme has announced that Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air will be unveiled on 17 December in India. Flipkart has also teased a poster on the website, saying that it will reveal features of the Realme X2 tomorrow. This teaser also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Earlier it was reported that Realme will also launch Realme XT 730G in December. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme XT 730G is the rebranded version of Realme X2 that was launched in China some time back. The report further revealed that the company will also announce Realme X2 Star Wars Edition. Hence, Realme X2 Star Wars Edition might be the special edition of Realme XT 730G only.



As per the image shared in the report, the smartphone will come in two colours — blue and purple. At the back, you will see the Star Wars logo under the "X" sign, which will actually be two LightSabers crossing each other.

As for Realme Buds Air, if we see the images teased by Realme, these wireless earbuds have an uncanny resemblance to Apple's Airpods. As per these images, Realme Buds Air will come in three colour options — yellow, white and black.

A seamless experience is waiting to turn your world around — ‘real’ sound & a connection you would instantly hold on to in some bold colours! Guess the 3 colours of our upcoming product within one hour and get a chance to win it for real. RT & reply with your answer. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/niKi8QsgEr — realme (@realmemobiles) December 6, 2019

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition expected specifications

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant. It is likely to feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display might come with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. It is expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Star Wars Edition might come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.

