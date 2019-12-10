Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X2, X2 Star Wars Edition, Realme Buds Air to launch in India on 17 December

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 14:04:58 IST

Realme has announced that Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air will be unveiled on 17 December in India. Flipkart has also teased a poster on the website, saying that it will reveal features of the Realme X2 tomorrow. This teaser also confirms that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Earlier it was reported that Realme will also launch Realme XT 730G in December. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Realme XT 730G is the rebranded version of Realme X2 that was launched in China some time back. The report further revealed that the company will also announce Realme X2 Star Wars Edition. Hence, Realme X2 Star Wars Edition might be the special edition of Realme XT 730G only.
Realme X2, X2 Star Wars Edition, Realme Buds Air to launch in India on 17 December

As per the image shared in the report, the smartphone will come in two colours — blue and purple. At the back, you will see the Star Wars logo under the "X" sign, which will actually be two LightSabers crossing each other.

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition. Image: My Smart Price

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition. Image: My Smart Price

As for Realme Buds Air, if we see the images teased by Realme, these wireless earbuds have an uncanny resemblance to Apple's Airpods. As per these images, Realme Buds Air will come in three colour options — yellow, white and black.

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition expected specifications

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is expected to come with the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant. It is likely to feature a 6.4-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display might come with a waterdrop notch on the top and an in-display fingerprint sensor.  It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. It is expected to come with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

In the camera department, Realme X2 Star Wars Edition might come with a quad rear camera setup that includes 64 MP primary Samsung GW1 sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the smartphone is expected to have a 32 MP camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone might come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 flash charge tech.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro reportedly planning to launch 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India

Dec 02, 2019
Realme X2 Pro reportedly planning to launch 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India
Realme X2 Pro going on sale today at 12 pm with a starting price of Rs 29,999

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro going on sale today at 12 pm with a starting price of Rs 29,999

Nov 26, 2019
Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds

Realme

Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds

Dec 06, 2019
ColorOS 7 Beta recruitment for Realme X2 Pro begins in India, stable version expected in March

ColorOS 7

ColorOS 7 Beta recruitment for Realme X2 Pro begins in India, stable version expected in March

Nov 29, 2019
Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals and offers on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Realme Black Friday sale

Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals and offers on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Nov 29, 2019
Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Nov 2019): OnePlus 7T, Google Pixel 3a XL to Realme X2 Pro

Best smartphones under 40k

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Nov 2019): OnePlus 7T, Google Pixel 3a XL to Realme X2 Pro

Nov 26, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019