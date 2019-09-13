Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme XT 730G to be announced in December with a new chipset and same cameras

The Realme XT 730G will come with a Hyperbola 3D Glass Design and support 30 W VOOC Flash Charge.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 17:47:57 IST

While Realme announced its newest smartphone called the Realme XT for the Indian markets, they are not done yet for the year. At the end of the launch Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company will be launching an upgraded version of the Realme XT in December.

Realme XT 730G to be announced in December with a new chipset and same cameras

Realme XT 730G.

The phone will be called the Realme XT 730G and as you might have guessed from the name, it will be coming with the latest mid-range chipset from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 730G. Only the Oppo Reno 2 in India has been launched with this chipset and it is priced at Rs 38,990.

As per Realme's presentation, the Realme XT 730G will come with a Hyperbola 3D Glass Design and support 30 W VOOC Flash Charge. There will be a 4,000 mAh battery in the phone and it will have an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is quite clear from the specs that this will be a gaming-centric phone. It will keep the 64 MP quad-camera design of the Realme XT. More details on the device will be revealed later.

Realme XT specs

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixel. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three variants —  4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and  8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColoOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme XT

Realme XT with a 64 MP camera to be announced tomorrow: All you need to know

Sep 12, 2019
Realme XT with a 64 MP camera to be announced tomorrow: All you need to know
Realme XT with 64 MP camera to launch today: Here is how you can watch it live

Realme XT

Realme XT with 64 MP camera to launch today: Here is how you can watch it live

Sep 13, 2019
Realme XT review: An all-rounder on most fronts but 64 MP camera isn't the real draw here

Realme XT

Realme XT review: An all-rounder on most fronts but 64 MP camera isn't the real draw here

Sep 13, 2019
Realme XT with 64 MP camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Realme XT

Realme XT with 64 MP camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Sep 13, 2019
Realme XT Launch Highlights: Realme XT launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Realme

Realme XT Launch Highlights: Realme XT launched in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Sep 13, 2019
Realme Bluetooth earphones, 10,000 mAh power bank to launch along Realme XT

Realme

Realme Bluetooth earphones, 10,000 mAh power bank to launch along Realme XT

Sep 12, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019