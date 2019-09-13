tech2 News Staff

While Realme announced its newest smartphone called the Realme XT for the Indian markets, they are not done yet for the year. At the end of the launch Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company will be launching an upgraded version of the Realme XT in December.

The phone will be called the Realme XT 730G and as you might have guessed from the name, it will be coming with the latest mid-range chipset from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 730G. Only the Oppo Reno 2 in India has been launched with this chipset and it is priced at Rs 38,990.

As per Realme's presentation, the Realme XT 730G will come with a Hyperbola 3D Glass Design and support 30 W VOOC Flash Charge. There will be a 4,000 mAh battery in the phone and it will have an AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is quite clear from the specs that this will be a gaming-centric phone. It will keep the 64 MP quad-camera design of the Realme XT. More details on the device will be revealed later.

Realme XT specs

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2, 340 pixel. It sports a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and comes in three variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Realme XT runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColoOS 6.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 16 MP selfie shooter on the front. On the back, the quad-camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide lens, 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera.

Realme XT houses a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

