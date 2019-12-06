Friday, December 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds

Few teaser images show that the Realme truly wireless earbuds will be available in black, white, and yellow.


tech2 News StaffDec 06, 2019 16:16:12 IST

Realme is teasing its truly wireless earbuds which means that an official announcement and launch is nearing. The earbuds’ design has an uncanny similarity to Apple’s AirPods with the periscope design.

Realme clones Apple’s AirPods; teases three colours of its upcoming truly wireless earbuds

Realme truly wireless earbuds teased on Twitter. Image: (L to R) Madhav Sheth/Francis Wang/Sreehari on Twitter.

Initially teased at the launch of the Realme X2 Pro (review) and Realme 5s, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth teased an image of himself wearing a yellow variant of the earbuds on his Twitter account. Followed by that, Realme India CMO Francis Wang and Product Manager Sreehari also posted images of themselves wearing black and white variants of the earbuds, respectively, on their Twitter accounts.

Realme India’s official Twitter account later posted an image of the carrying case that again carries a similar design of the AirPods’ carrying case. “A seamless experience is waiting to turn your world around — ‘real’ sound & a connection you would instantly hold on to in some bold colours!” states the tweet.

There’s no official release date out yet but Sheth had mentioned during the Realme X2 Pro launch that more launches are coming in December. It’s highly likely that the truly wireless earbuds will be launched this month.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Black Friday sale

Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals and offers on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 and more

Nov 29, 2019
Realme Black Friday sale is now live: Best deals and offers on Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 and more
Realme X2 Pro reportedly planning to launch 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro reportedly planning to launch 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India

Dec 02, 2019
Realme X2 Pro going on sale today at 12 pm with a starting price of Rs 29,999

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro going on sale today at 12 pm with a starting price of Rs 29,999

Nov 26, 2019
Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website

Realme 5s

Realme 5s to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and the company's website

Dec 05, 2019
ColorOS 7 Beta recruitment for Realme X2 Pro begins in India, stable version expected in March

ColorOS 7

ColorOS 7 Beta recruitment for Realme X2 Pro begins in India, stable version expected in March

Nov 29, 2019
Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Nov 2019): OnePlus 7T, Google Pixel 3a XL to Realme X2 Pro

Best smartphones under 40k

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (Nov 2019): OnePlus 7T, Google Pixel 3a XL to Realme X2 Pro

Nov 26, 2019

science

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Listen to the latest songs,only on JioSaavn.com