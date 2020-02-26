Wednesday, February 26, 2020Back to
Realme to launch its fitness band, Realme 6 on 5 March, might announce smartwatch as well

Realme 6 will come with a 64 MP quad-camera setup and a dual punch-hole display.


tech2 News StaffFeb 26, 2020 13:44:48 IST

The Realme India head, Madhav Sheth earlier confirmed that they will soon launch the Realme fitness band in India. At the Realme X50 Pro launch event, he even teased a launch on 5 March for the same. Now, today, Sheth has again put up a series of tweets, which reveals that the company will launch both the Realme fitness band and Realme 6 that day.

As per the image teased in the tweet, the fitness band will come in yellow colour strap variant. It will have a rectangular screen.

Realme.

Sheth also shared a short video recently where a smartwatch with a circular dial and black straps. Now, this is no confirmation that the company will launch a smartwatch but such rumours are making rounds on the internet due to this video. There  is a possibility that the company might launch a smartwatch on the same day as the fitness band.

In addition to this, we also know that Realme 6 will come with a 64 MP quad-camera setup and a dual punch-hole display. It is also expected that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. Besides the 64 MP quad-camera setup, the phone will reportedly also feature an ultrawide lens, macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Leaks also suggest that the device will run Android 10-based Realme UI. Other specifications include dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C port and a physical fingerprint sensor on the back.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


