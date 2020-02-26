tech2 News Staff

The Realme India head, Madhav Sheth earlier confirmed that they will soon launch the Realme fitness band in India. At the Realme X50 Pro launch event, he even teased a launch on 5 March for the same. Now, today, Sheth has again put up a series of tweets, which reveals that the company will launch both the Realme fitness band and Realme 6 that day.

As per the image teased in the tweet, the fitness band will come in yellow colour strap variant. It will have a rectangular screen.

Guys, any guesses on what’s going to happen next? Will reveal it with 1500 fans on 5th March. Am sure you all can’t wait!

See you then. pic.twitter.com/hKySAiFL0l — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 24, 2020

Sheth also shared a short video recently where a smartwatch with a circular dial and black straps. Now, this is no confirmation that the company will launch a smartwatch but such rumours are making rounds on the internet due to this video. There is a possibility that the company might launch a smartwatch on the same day as the fitness band.

In addition to this, we also know that Realme 6 will come with a 64 MP quad-camera setup and a dual punch-hole display. It is also expected that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. Besides the 64 MP quad-camera setup, the phone will reportedly also feature an ultrawide lens, macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Leaks also suggest that the device will run Android 10-based Realme UI. Other specifications include dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C port and a physical fingerprint sensor on the back.

