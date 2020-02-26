Wednesday, February 26, 2020Back to
Realme 6 with 64 MP quad-camera setup to launch in India on 5 March

Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will next launch the Realme 6, which will come with a 64 MP quad camera setup.


tech2 News StaffFeb 26, 2020 11:15:55 IST

Just a day after the Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased the launch of another smartphone.

In a tweet Sheth shared on Tuesday, he put a picture with actor Salman Khan, teasing a smartphone that will "bring to you the best of Entertainment World". While his tweet itself does not reveal any details about the smartphone expected, but the picture he shared in the tweet has a watermark at the bottom left, which reads '64 MP AI Quad camera' and 'Shot on Realme 6'.

Realme 5i

Essentially, in the tweet, Sheth confirmed that the company will next launch the Realme 6, which will come with a 64 MP quad camera setup.

Now, in another tweet put out by the company CEO, the launch date of the phone has been revealed, which is 5 March.

While officially that's all we know about the smartphone, however, a recent claimed that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. Besides the 64 MP quad-camera setup, the phone will reportedly also feature an ultrawide lens, macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Leaks also suggest that the device will run Android 10-based Realme UI. Other specifications include dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C port and a physical fingerprint sensor on the back.

