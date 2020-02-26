tech2 News Staff

Just a day after the Realme X50 Pro 5G was launched in India, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased the launch of another smartphone.

In a tweet Sheth shared on Tuesday, he put a picture with actor Salman Khan, teasing a smartphone that will "bring to you the best of Entertainment World". While his tweet itself does not reveal any details about the smartphone expected, but the picture he shared in the tweet has a watermark at the bottom left, which reads '64 MP AI Quad camera' and 'Shot on Realme 6'.

Essentially, in the tweet, Sheth confirmed that the company will next launch the Realme 6, which will come with a 64 MP quad camera setup.

After bringing you the best of Tech World, now it’s time to bring to you the best of Entertainment World. Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan, @realmemobiles apka swagat karta hai!

Share your excitement using #realmeSalman & get a chance to win upcoming #realme phone. pic.twitter.com/dL4GuD1j1n — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2020

Now, in another tweet put out by the company CEO, the launch date of the phone has been revealed, which is 5 March.

Get ready as we are all set for the biggest launch of the year! User experience will get new benchmarks with the 64MP #ProCameraProDisplay of #realme6 and #realme6Pro. Launching on 5th March with 1500 #realme fans. pic.twitter.com/s6PNEavTHI — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 26, 2020

While officially that's all we know about the smartphone, however, a recent claimed that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. Besides the 64 MP quad-camera setup, the phone will reportedly also feature an ultrawide lens, macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Leaks also suggest that the device will run Android 10-based Realme UI. Other specifications include dual-band WiFi, USB Type-C port and a physical fingerprint sensor on the back.

