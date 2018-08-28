At an event in New Delhi today, Realme launched its second smartphone in India — the Realme 2.

Realme, started off as a sub-brand of Oppo, but parted ways with the company just a while ago, and it now operates independently. And from what Realme chief product officer Levi Lee told us, the company, starting off as India-first, Realme has already started to rule four percent of the online market share, and it managed to sell over 4,00,000 devices within 30 days of Realme 1 going on sale.

Now, with the Realme 2, after launching the smartphone in India today, the company has decided to take the brand to other markets as well. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that in October this year, the Realme 2 will also be launched in Southeast Asia and Middle East.

Realme 2 has been launched in India in two variants, there is a 3 GB model, which is priced at Rs 8,990, and a 4 GB variant that will set you back by Rs 10,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart exclusively, starting 4 September 12 pm.

While the price and availability of the device wrapped the Realme 2 event, the company CEO left the day at a cliffhanger, saying that Realme has ‘one more thing’ coming soon.

Now, Realme hasn’t officially spoken about what the ‘one more thing’ will be, however, we did manage to get a hint. In a personal chat with Levi Lee, we asked him if the company also plans to venture into the mid-range and premium segment, and he said that “I can’t say exactly what it is, but expect something premium soon”. So, our money’s on Realme 2 Pro.

Further, we also asked Levi today about the Realme smartphones’ future. By that we mean, when is Android Pie coming? And the company CPO told us that by end of this year, or by early 2019 latest, not only the Realme 2 will be upgraded to Android 9, but the Realme 1 would get the upgrade as well.

For more details on the specifications, price, feature, availability, offer on the new Realme 2, you can read our first impressions of the device here.