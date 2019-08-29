tech2 News Staff

On 28 August, Realme launched its first 64 MP quad-camera smartphone Realme XT in India. The company also confirmed that it will be launching its upcoming smartphone, Realme Q, on 5 September.

This news was confirmed by a post shared by Realme official account on Weibo. The launch will happen in China first.

The caption accompanying the image teased hints that Realme Q is also going to feature a quad-camera setup at the back as it read as "full four-shot era officially opened! "

In an attempt to be the first smartphone company to introduce a 64 MP quad-camera phone, @realmemobiles unveiled the #RealmeXT today. We do not know the launch date or the price yet, but we did get a chance to explore the phone's 64 MP quad-camera setup. Cheggit! @sneha_s96 pic.twitter.com/KSuQfqNno4 — Firstpost (@firstpost) August 29, 2019



Another thing that Realme has now confirmed about Realme Q is its processor. As per another image shared by the company on Weibo, Realme Q will be equipped with Snapdragon 712 processor.

As per a report by GSMArena, Realme 5 Pro will be the "hero" of the upcoming Q series. It is being speculated that Realme 5 Pro will be launched in China under a different moniker, as a part of the Q series.

