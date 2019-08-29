Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
Realme Q to be launched on 5 September, might come with Snapdragon 712 SoC

Realme is expected to launch four smartphones including Realme 5 Pro in its upcoming Q series.


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 18:05:30 IST

On 28 August, Realme launched its first 64 MP quad-camera smartphone Realme XT in India. The company also confirmed that it will be launching its upcoming smartphone, Realme Q, on 5 September.

This news was confirmed by a post shared by Realme official account on Weibo. The launch will happen in China first.

The caption accompanying the image teased hints that Realme Q is also going to feature a quad-camera setup at the back as it read as "full four-shot era officially opened! "

Realme XT. Image: Realme


Another thing that Realme has now confirmed about Realme Q is its processor. As per another image shared by the company on Weibo, Realme Q will be equipped with Snapdragon 712 processor.

Image: Weibo

Realme will launch its upcoming Q series on 5 September. Image: Weibo

(Also read: Realme 5 and 5 Pro first impressions: Quad cameras and 8 GB ram make these very competitive)

As per a report by GSMArena,  Realme 5 Pro will be the "hero" of the upcoming Q series. It is being speculated that Realme 5 Pro will be launched in China under a different moniker, as a part of the Q series.

Image: Weibo

Realme Q is expected to be equipped with Snapdragon 712 processor. Image: Weibo

