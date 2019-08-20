Tuesday, August 20, 2019Back to
Realme 5 and 5 Pro announced with quad-camera setup starting at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively

Realme 5 and 5 Pro are the first phones in the segment to get a quad-camera system.


tech2 News StaffAug 20, 2019 13:27:55 IST

Realme has today announced two new devices in its brand new Realme 5-series called the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 which are priced starting at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. The sale for the Realme 5 Pro will commence on 4 September at 12.00 pm exclusively on Flipkart's online store while the Realme 5 sale starts on 27 August. The devices have been revealed just one month after the Chinese smartphone maker launched its flagship smartphone Realme X.

Realme 5 (L) vs Realme 5 Pro (R)

Realme 5 Pro specs

The Realme 5 Pro has a quad-camera setup which is a first for its price segment. The phone's primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup has a 119-degree field of view and an 8 MP resolution. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses are super macro and portrait sensors both of which have 2 MP resolutions.

Realme 5 Pro variants.

The device does not have an AMOLED display but instead settles for a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Powering the Realme 5 Pro is a Snapdragon 712 chipset and the phone has a maximum RAM of 8 GB paired with up to 128 GB of internal storage which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In addition to that, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a 4,035 mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Realme 5 specs

Realme 5 specs.

The Realme 5 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It will also feature a quad-camera setup but without the 48 MP sensor seen in the Realme 5 Pro and instead has a 12 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. In terms of storage, the Realme 5 maxes out at 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and starts from 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Oppo's proprietary ColorOS 6.0 and comes with a 4,000 mAh battery.

