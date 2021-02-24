Wednesday, February 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme Narzo 30 series India launch highlights: Narzo 30 Pro priced starting Rs 16,999, Narzo 30A starts at Rs 8,999

tech2 News StaffFeb 24, 2021 13:46:06 IST

Realme has already confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for the 30 W Dart Charge and the Realme 30A will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 13:40 (IST)

    Realme has also announced that the Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be eligible for the Real Upgrade program

  • 13:38 (IST)

    Realme Buds Air 2 have been priced at Rs 3,299

    The earbuds will be available for purchase starting 2 March at 12 pm on Flipkart and realme.com.

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30A pricing:

    3 GB + 32 GB: Rs 8,999

    4 GB + 64 GB: Rs 9,999

    It will be available on Flipkart and realme.com starting 5 March at 12 noon

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G pricing:

    6 GB + 64 GB: Rs 16,999

    8 GB + 128 GB: Rs 19,999

    It will be available on Flipkart and realme.com starting 4 March at 12 noon

  • 13:33 (IST)

    Realme has also announced some Realmeow merch

  • 13:32 (IST)

  • 13:31 (IST)

  • 13:31 (IST)

    Realme Motion Night Light is priced at Rs 599 and will be available on Flipkart starting 26 Feb

  • 13:30 (IST)

  • 13:29 (IST)

    The Realme night light has magnets at the back and it has a adhesive sticker so you can put it on a metal surface or stick it on a wall

    The night light will come included with batteries; it uses three AAA batteries.

  • 13:27 (IST)

    The night light sensor human motion detection

  • 13:27 (IST)

    Realme unveils donut-like Motion Actived Night Light

  • 13:25 (IST)

  • 13:25 (IST)

  • 13:25 (IST)

  • 13:24 (IST)

    The Buds Air 2 are IPX5 splash resistant

  • 13:23 (IST)

    The Buds Air 2 can apparently last five hours on single charge

    The earbuds also support fast charging.

  • 13:22 (IST)

    The Buds Air 2 work with the Realme Link app

  • 13:21 (IST)

    The Buds Air 2 use a 10 mm DLC driver

  • 13:20 (IST)

  • 13:19 (IST)

    Buds Air 2 also support the latest Bluetooth 5.2

  • 13:19 (IST)

    The Buds Air 2 is powered by the new R2 chip

  • 13:18 (IST)

  • 13:17 (IST)

    Realme Buds Air 2 support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25 dB

  • 13:15 (IST)

    A single earbuds of the Buds Air 2 weights 4.1 g

  • 13:14 (IST)

    The Realme Buds Air 2 come in a Closer Black and Closer White colour variants

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Now moving on to the Realme Buds Air 2

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Pricing for the Realme Game Pro Kit:

  • 13:10 (IST)

  • 13:10 (IST)

  • 13:10 (IST)

    Realme has also announced a Mobile Game Controller

  • 13:09 (IST)

  • 13:08 (IST)

  • 13:08 (IST)

    The Realme Cooling Back Clip cools down a device fast

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Realme has also announced the 'Game Pro Kit'

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Recapping Narzo 30A features:

  • 13:02 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30A features a 6.5-inch display

     

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30A sports a 13 MP dual-camera setup

    On the front, it features an 8 MP camera for selfies

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30A is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30A also supports reverse charging

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30A comes with a whopping 6,000 mAh battery

    Realme claims that the smartphone can last for four days on a single charge with "moderate use".

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Now moving to the Realme Narzo 30A

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Recapping Narzo 30 Pro 5G features

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro sports a 16 MP selfie camera

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro sports a 48 MP triple camera setup

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with support for reverse charging

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W Dart charge support

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G feature a 6.5-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes with support for dual-SIM

    • read more

Realme is hosting a launch event today to unveil the new Narzo 30 series in India. The Narzo 30 series will include the Narzo 30, Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. Along with the smartphone, Realme is also expected to launch the new Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Realme will be streaming the event live on its social media channels. Realme has already confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for the 30 W Dart Charge and the Realme 30A will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 series expected specifications

As per a previous report, Realme Narzo 30 Pro is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The smartphone is expected to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display that houses a punch-hole display. The Pro model will feature a rectangular camera module at the back with the quad-camera setup and led flash, along with the Narzo branding at the bottom left of the phone. It is not clear if there would be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor.  It is likely to come in grey and blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is expected to come with a rear fingerprint sensor. As for the camera, the rear camera setup will be stacked in a square-shaped module, along with the Narzo branding just under the camera setup. The Narzo 30A is likely to have a textured rear panel. It might come in blue colour option.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


also see

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 to launch in India on 24 February

Feb 18, 2021
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30A, Narzo 30 Pro, Buds Air 2 to launch in India on 24 February
Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A are expected to launch in India soon: Report

Feb 16, 2021

science

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021
Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Space Supplies

Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Feb 24, 2021
Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Nuclear Power

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Feb 23, 2021
Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Gir Lions

Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Feb 23, 2021