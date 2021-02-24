Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Realme is hosting a launch event today to unveil the new Narzo 30 series in India. The Narzo 30 series will include the Narzo 30, Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro. Along with the smartphone, Realme is also expected to launch the new Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds. The launch event will kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Realme will be streaming the event live on its social media channels. Realme has already confirmed that the Narzo 30 Pro will come with support for the 30 W Dart Charge and the Realme 30A will be equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 30 series expected specifications

As per a previous report, Realme Narzo 30 Pro is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The smartphone is expected to come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display that houses a punch-hole display. The Pro model will feature a rectangular camera module at the back with the quad-camera setup and led flash, along with the Narzo branding at the bottom left of the phone. It is not clear if there would be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is likely to come in grey and blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 30A, on the other hand, is expected to come with a rear fingerprint sensor. As for the camera, the rear camera setup will be stacked in a square-shaped module, along with the Narzo branding just under the camera setup. The Narzo 30A is likely to have a textured rear panel. It might come in blue colour option.